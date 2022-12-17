What’s in a name? Jaipur museum at centre of latest BJP, Congress dispute

The BJP in Rajasthan has taken on the Congress after senior leader Jairam Ramesh triggered a row by suggesting a name change for the Albert Hall Museum in Jaipur.

In response, the BJP said that the new name should be “after brave Rajasthanis and not the Gandhi family”.

“I hope that the name of Albert Hall will be changed at the earliest. Albert was the husband of Queen Victoria. I think it is wrong to have a hall named after him today, in 2022. I have also told the Chief Minister (Gehlot) to change the name of Albert Hall,” Ramesh told reporters in Dausa on Thursday while briefing the media about the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He added that he was surprised to know about Albert Hall.

Ramesh said it was his personal opinion and asked the media not to make it a “headline” as he had said it “jokingly”.

The Congress leader added that he didn’t suggest CM Ashok Gehlot any name because he didn’t want to attract any controversy and said there was no dearth of names.

Senior BJP MLA and Rajasthan Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore took to Twitter to “caution” the Congress that the Hall should not be renamed after the Gandhi family.

“Congress is taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and now, it is also starting a parallel yatra to change the names of Rajasthan’s prominent places. Rajasthan is the land of the brave. If the name of Albert Hall is changed, then it shouldn’t be named after the Gandhi family to make prince Rahul Gandhi happy,” Rathore tweeted in Hindi on Thursday.

“Albert Hall should be named after the brave children of the state so that our young generation knows the history of those who sacrificed everything for their motherland and are inspired to serve the nation,” Rathore added.

According to Rajasthan Tourism’s official government website, the Albert Hall Museum gets its name from The Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the inspiration for its design.

It adds that Sir Swinton Jacob conceptualised and designed the Albert Hall using styles from Indo-Saracenic architecture and the Prince of Wales laid the foundation stone of the building in 1876.

Earlier too, the BJP has targeted the Congress, accusing it of changing the names of schemes started during the previous government’s tenure. Former CM Vasundhara Raje had slammed the Congress, accusing it of changing the name of the Annapurna Rasoi scheme to Indira Rasoi.