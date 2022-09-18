Don’t box me, says Shazia Ilmi, as questions raised over her participation in Jaipur Lit Fest

Days after the New York edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) ended, a controversy is brewing amid claims that some of its panelists withdrew in the wake of the organisers featuring BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi as one of the speakers.

The JLF New York website mentions Ilmi as being a panelist at a session on September 14 — the closing day of the festival — titled Intersections: Searching Equity.

In a series of tweets, author Aatish Taseer has alleged that the festival was under pressure to include Ilmi as a panelist. “I understand the pressures upon @JLFLitfest to bend the knee, but you cannot dupe serious writers into giving legitimacy to a card-holding member of Modi’s abhorrent @BJP4India. All we did was tell them who and what @shaziailmi was, and they were justly appalled,” tweeted Taseer.

I would also like to see @PENamerica do more in alerting writers to authoritarian govt infiltration into cultural institutions. No one should have to ruin their reputation unknowingly. https://t.co/ldHJ3a4AaX — Aatish Taseer (@AatishTaseer) September 16, 2022

“Wrong to impose a hateful ideology like Hindutva by stealth on unsuspecting members of the New York intelligentsia… If you want to make fascism palatable, let people know,” he added.

None of the speakers who reportedly withdrew have come forward.

Ilmi, who claimed six people had withdrawn from the festival due to her presence, hit back, calling Taseer “Instigator-In-Chief” and praising JLF for “standing up to the bullying”.

“Even before I had boarded the flight to New York, there had been tacit pressure on the organisers to drop me from the festival. They even wrote to the participants and the sponsors to pull out. I had two speaking engagements at the festival, the first was a panel discussion with Guru Prakash Paswan, also from my party, and Prashant Jha, on Dalit identity and intersectionality. The second one was at the closing ceremony that coincided with an art exhibition, where a very dear friend was showcasing his work,” Ilmi told The Indian Express.

“When I was speaking at the latter,” she added, “there were protestors there, mostly students, who had very little idea about my views on issues, including on the hijab, on corruption, that have remained unchanged through my political career. The thing is, the semantics and the jargon that the Left keep coming up with are so pervasive that they eclipse the mind. It is not even their own hate, it is borrowed hate and mortgaged rage,” said Ilmi.

“They will never ask me directly why I am in the BJP. They will look at me through their prism and put me in a box. But my lived experience has been very different from theirs. I grew up in Kanpur, my family ran an old Urdu newspaper. You could accuse me of privilege but as one of many siblings and a girl child, I have had my own struggle. I don’t want to be put in a box. They accuse the BJP of curtailing freedom of speech, of gaslighting. If you cannot allow the free exchange of ideas at a literary festival meant to showcase different voices, then how are you any different?” she added.

An email sent to Taseer for a response remained unanswered.

Ilmi’s presence at a closing reception, at the invitation of fellow speaker Myna Mukherjee, curator of the art exhibition, Techné Disruptors, also saw protests from various groups.

Mukherjee said she had received requests to withdraw the invite to Ilmi, but she had refused. “The fracas broke out over her panel on restorative justice at the festival… I saw no reason to give in to cancel culture, however tenuous be her value as a speaker on restitutive justice,” said Mukherjee.

Among those who supported the JLF was writer Chitra Banerjee Divakurni, who also participated in this year’s festival. “Over the years, JLF has provided a valuable platform for many writers of different backgrounds to express their diverse views and engage in dialogue. As a writer and educator, I believe that such discussions and dialogue are essential and valuable, and I commend JLF for their role in continuing with this challenging endeavour,” she said.

Responding to queries from The Indian Express on the criteria for panel selection, a top JLF organiser who didn’t want to be named said, “At JLF, we always look forward to strengthening our core values — to create a platform that celebrates inclusivity and freedom of speech with free access to knowledge and education reaching out to the world audience. Every year, we try to present a vast and kaleidoscopic programme with a diverse set of speakers.”

The organiser, however, refused to comment on the withdrawals and on the accusations that inviting speakers such as Ilmi gave a wider platform to ideological propaganda. “We are not in a position to speak for speakers who cancelled, we are also unaware of their reason to cancel,” the team said.

Back in January 2014, when Ilmi was a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), she had participated in the JLF as a speaker. At that time, AAP had come into power for the first time in Delhi, and Arvind Kejriwal was the Chief Minister for a period of 49 days.

In the past, other BJP members such as Pinky Anand have attended the festival as panelists and speakers.

In 2017, journalist and author Raghu Karnad and CPM leader M A Baby had pulled out of the JLF after RSS ideologues Manmohan Vaidya and Dattatreya Hosabale were included in the list of speakers. The event had gone ahead featuring Vaidya and Hosabale.

A decade back though, the JLF organisers had cancelled an event featuring author Salman Rushdie following protests by Muslim outfits against the author’s participation.

After Rushdie couldn’t attend the 2012 edition, the festival had tried to hold a conversation through a video link. But this event too had to be cancelled after the organisers and venue owners were reportedly told by the administration of the then Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state that it could lead to violence.

Rushdie had condemned the “stifling” of the freedom of speech even as four authors — Hari Kunzru, Ruchir Joshi, Amitava Kumar and Jeet Thayil — had read out from his controversial book The Satanic Verses at the festival.