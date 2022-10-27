Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur joins attempts to buy peace as rebels haunt BJP

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur paid a surprise visit to Karsog constituency in his home district Mandi. While such visits may be common in the run-up to polls, the purpose of Thakur’s visit was different. The CM’s services had been sought to establish peace with the previous BJP MLA from the seat, Yuvraj Kapoor, who has filed his nomination as a rebel candidate after being denied the ticket from Karsog.

Kapoor has been dropped in favour of Deep Raj, an “outsider” according to the Kapoor camp. After his peace call, Thakur claimed things had been sorted and support for the BJP weighed more than other things for its leaders. However, not many are convinced, and are waiting for October 29, the last day of withdrawal of nominations.

Karsog is just one of the many constituencies where the BJP, otherwise known for its strict cadre code and discipline, finds itself facing angry leaders and possible rebellions. One of the main reasons is the decision to drop 11 sitting MLAs and field several new faces, a move that has not gone down well. Among the biggest surprise omissions was former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, possibly drawing the curtain on his long innings in the state.

In Shimla (Urban), Sanjay Sood, a first-timer, has been fielded instead of long-time winner Suresh Bharadwaj, who has been shifted to the Kasumpti constituency nearby. Bharadwaj didn’t hide his surprise, adding that the high command “can do as it wills”.

Mandal organisations and district units have complained that tickets have gone to “outsiders”, while those working for a long time have been ignored. At least 13 aggrieved leaders have rallied their supporters and filed nominations as Independent. In Dharamshala mandal unit, hundreds of party workers have resigned from posts in protest against the denial of ticket to Vipin Neharia. In Kullu, erstwhile ruler Maheshwar Singh was denied a ticket at the last minute over his son contesting as an Independent.

The party has maintained that decisions regarding tickets were taken after internal feedback and surveys, which were shared with the central election committee. BJP national president J P Nadda, who belongs to Himachal, played a crucial role.

The situation is serious enough for the BJP to have issued an ultimatum that there would be no “ghar wapsi” for at least six years for those who choose to fight as Independents against the party’s chosen candidates.

While the Congress is also facing discontent in the ranks, the damage to the main opposition party has been contained largely because several of its unhappy leaders quit earlier – unlike the BJP where the troubles started after the ticket distribution – and because it has largely retained its sitting MLAs.

Given the small size of several constituencies in the state, with less than a lakh voters, any small division of votes can make a big difference.

BJP leaders admit that what is exacerbating the tensions is question marks over Jai Ram Thakur’s leadership. A last-minute choice after Dhumal, the CM face of the BJP, lost his seat in the 2017 Assembly elections, Thakur is popular among the public but has little command over the party organisation.

Thakur’s position has been further undermined by the fact that the BJP is clearly fighting this election in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name – hoping to thus beat anti-incumbency and Himachal’s trend of changing the government every five years. The BJP has been pitching Himachal as Modi’s “second home”, as he had spent several years in the state, and listing the benefits of a “double engine sarkar”, if the BJP continued in power both in the state and at the Centre. The CM doesn’t even feature in many election posters of the BJP, where Modi dominates. The Opposition has been attacking the BJP over this, saying it is fighting elections on issues which do not concern the state.

Asked about the BJP’s internal problems at a recent press conference, its election co-incharge Devendra Rana expressed confidence that the party would win, while talking about “multi-level feedback” and “360-degree analyses”.

“The BJP is a well-oiled machine and we receive reports from all levels. There are multi-dimensional sources within the party that give us responses and help us analyse the coming elections. Due to the multi-level feedback, we now know that the party is going to win the elections hands down,” he said.

“The tickets have been given after a comprehensive study and political analysis… a 360-degree analysis,” Rana added. “There is no favouritism… If you do proper research into how the election management and due diligence were done by the BJP, it will be clear that it is the most professional in the world.”