Jai Ram Thakur an accidental CM … Not even Joe Biden can save him: Himachal Pradesh LoP Mukesh Agnihotri

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh on November 12, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri talks to The Indian Express about the “non-performance” of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government, if he is the Congress’s chief ministerial candidate, factionalism in the unit, and the issues the party is pitching its fight on. Excerpts:

Going by the kind of response you are getting in your constituency (Haroli in Una district), it seems you are the main contender in the Chief Minister’s race if the Congress comes to power.

Selecting the CM candidate will be the high command’s prerogative. I was given a responsibility when I was made the Leader of the Opposition. I kept the heat on the government and tried to instil confidence in the cadre. I have done my best, both inside and outside the House. However, my job is not over. I have to bring my party to power.

Can caste play a role, or play a spoilsport, in the CM race? You are a Brahmin and Rajputs form the majority in the state.

As I said before, if we win, the party high command will take a call (on the CM candidate). As for myself, I have a 100 per cent success rate. I have fought four elections and lost none of them. I belong to the (former Himachal CM) Virbhadra Singh’s school of thought, which is all for development. I was fortunate enough to have worked with him for 18 years out of my 20-year political career.

As far as Brahmins are concerned, they have played, and are still playing, an important role in the state’s politics. The BJP’s Shanta Kumar became CM twice. Pandit Sukh Ram was one of the Congress’s tallest leaders. Kuchh log jaati or kshetra ki baat karate hain (Some people talk about caste and region). But caste, creed, or religion does not matter. Your performance does.

How do you rate the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government?

He is an accidental CM. After (former CM Prem Kumar) Dhumal lost the last election, Jai Ram was made the CM. Janab apne aap ko imaandar batate hain, par beimaanon se ghire hain. Yeh Ali Baba aur chaalis chor ki sarkar hai. Agar dum hai, to sarkar repeat karke dikhayein (He claims to be honest but is surrounded by dishonest people. This is the government of Ali Baba and his 40 thieves. If Jai Ram has the courage, he should repeat his government).

Can he list even five achievements from his five-year tenure? (Union Road Transport and Highways Minister) Nitin Gadkari came to Himachal Pradesh before the 2017 Assembly elections and announced the construction of national highways and four-laning of roads. But no project took off.

They (members of the BJP) are creating a lot of hype about the bulk drug park. But there is no central grant and no matching grant from the state government.

The CM has changed half a dozen chief secretaries in five years. The appointments made by him in the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission were stalled by the Centre.

There has been a criminal wastage of time under the present CM. His has been a non-performing government. He is dependent on (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi for survival. No one can save Jai Ram now, not even (US President) Joe Biden.

What are the main issues for the Congress this election?

There was a large-scale sale of jobs (referring to the police recruitment examination scam in the state). Around 225 people have been put in jail in the case. But the accused are sitting in the secretariat and police headquarters. The government ordered a CBI inquiry at our insistence. There was a backdoor entry of people, including non-Himachais, in government service. Wrong appointments were made at Himachal Pradesh University.

Drug abuse has become a menace. Chitta (heroin) has reached even the tribal areas now. Sand mafia and tree mafia have flourished. Natural resources are being looted. There has been no auction of liquor vends too.

During the pandemic, (the then state BJP president) Rajeev Bindal had to step down due to corruption.

Then there is price rise. All essential commodities have become expensive. During the last election, the BJP used to say “bahut hui mehngai ki maar, abki baar Bhajapa sarkar (Enough of the price rise, vote for the BJP this time)”. But they have been silent this time.

There was wasteful expenditure as well. In the last six months, the government held 125 rallies, spending Rs 500 crore from the state exchequer.

How many seats do you expect to win?

It is a battle between dhanshakti (money power) and janshakti (people’s power), but we’ll get a comfortable majority. There is not just a wave in the Congress’s favour but a tsunami.

But your party is ridden with factionalism.

Chhoti-chhoti baatein sab jagah hoti hain. BJP ko dekhiye. Dhumal ro rahe hain, (Union Minister) Anurag Thakur sisak rahe hain aur Shanta Kumar khamosh hain. Jab log sarkar banane ke liye aate hain, to sari baatein pichhe reh jaati hain (When people come together to form the government, they forget all other things. These small things happen everywhere. Look at the BJP. Dhumal is weeping, Anurag is sobbing and Shanta Kumar is silent).

What do you plan to do after coming to power?

We’ll implement all the 10 guarantees we have promised to the people. We’ll regularise outsourced employees. Then, we’ll review all the decisions taken by the Jai Ram Thakur government in the last six months and set up a commission of inquiry.

I respect (former prime minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee. But stopping the Old Pension Scheme was his biggest mistake. We’ll rectify his mistake and revive OPS.

Is the AAP in the reckoning?

They don’t exist in the state. They came to Himachal with a bang after the Punjab Assembly election results. But the mess they made in Punjab has put off the Himachalis.

Which profession has given you more enjoyment: journalism or politics?

Both! When I was a journalist, I saw senior editors such as Shekhar Gupta, Prabhash Joshi and Om Thanvi work from close quarters. I carried their influence in my work. People warned me against plunging into electoral politics. I was told journalists are meant for Rajya Sabha or chairmanship of some body. But I have proved them wrong.

Is it a coincidence that leader Mukesh is a fan of singer Mukesh? Your ringtone is his song.

Mukesh is my favourite singer and his song “Kisi ki muskurahaton pe ho nisar, kisi ka dard mil sake to le udhar” (from the film Anari) is my favourite song and my ringtone.