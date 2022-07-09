Anointed lifetime YSRCP president, buoyant Jagan calls for clean sweep in 2024 Andhra polls

Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy sounded the bugle for the 2024 Assembly election on the final day of his YSR Congress Party’s two-day plenary, during which he was unanimously elected lifetime president of the party.

The plenary also saw the party’s constitution being amended to change the name of the party from Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party to YSR Congress Party. The constitution was also amended to give the party president a lifetime tenure.

As many as 22 different sets of nominations were filed on behalf of Jagan for the post of party president, and no other leader was nominated.

After being declared lifetime party chief, Jagan sounded the battle cry for the 2024 state election by targeting opposition parties and urging voters to help the YSRCP make a clean sweep of Assembly seats.

In the concluding speech of the plenary, the chief minister called on his party cadre to be ready for “mission 175” — winning all 175 Assembly seats in the state. Asserting that such a victory would be possible, he pointed to the party’s resounding success in local body elections in Kuppam — the constituency of main opposition party TDP’s chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He urged party workers to take word of the welfare initiatives of the state government to every household.

These welfare schemes, which he said benefits crores of people in the state, will be stopped by others if the YSRCP loses power, Jagan warned.

Taking aim at the Opposition Leader, Jagan said Naidu did not show empathy to the poor. “Unlike Chandrababu, who used weaker sections at the time of elections, YSRCP stood by them and strengthened them by empowering them socially, economically and politically by committing to social justice,” he said.

On the achievements of his government, he claimed that 95 per cent of the promises his party made in its manifesto for the last election have been fulfilled. Expanding on this, he said governance had been taken to the village level to facilitate transparent, corruption-free implementation of welfare schemes and government initiatives.

The previous government could not keep its promises to the people and neglected education, health, agriculture and women’s welfare, he said, adding that his government had directly credited Rs 1.62 lakh crore to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer.

