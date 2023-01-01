‘Politics is not show business’: Jagan Mohan Reddy hits out at Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan

Underlining that politics is not mere show business but involves working for people’s welfare, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s public meetings and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan’s proposed yatra in the state.

Speaking at various programmes over the weekend at Anakapalli and Narsipatnam, the chief minister accused Naidu of betraying all sections of people, and alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader’s craze for publicity was at the cost of human lives, in a reference to the stampede that killed eight people at the latter’s roadshow in Nellore district on December 28.

“The TDP did no good to the people but cheated all sections of the society including employees, Scheduled Castes, backward classes, students, the unemployed and DWACRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) groups,” Reddy said.

“Politics is sticking to assurances given in election manifestos, staying committed to decentralization for balanced regional growth, striving to see smiles in every family of SC/ST/BC and the downtrodden in the society, and changing the landscape of the rural economy with innovative schemes, but not cinema shooting, acting, drama or other theatrics,” he stressed.

Jagan Mohan Reddy remarked that the YSR Congress Party is currently waging a war with a decayed political system controlled by a gang comprising Chandrababu Naidu, his “foster son” Pawan Kalyan and his friends in the media. “Unlike the TDP that cheated every section of the society, the YSRCP only does what it says and says what it does. The government will fulfil every promise made in the manifesto and make everyone feel proud for having a committed leader,” he added.

“When we think of Chandrababu Naidu, only two things come to mind, backstabbing and cheating. The ‘foster son’ Pawan Kalyan, who came into politics fourteen years ago but failed to win even a single seat, is carrying Chandrababu Naidu on his shoulders and parroting his script,” Reddy said.

“People are wondering what misfortune has befallen them in the form of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan who always think of alternative states, alternative people and alternative wives. While the number of social security pensioners has gone up from 39 lakh in the previous government to 62.30 lakh, they are spreading lies for selfish ends,” he said, adding that the TDP only pursued a policy of plunder.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said Naidu was trying to show that large crowds were attending his road shows by conducting meetings in congested lanes and displaying drone visuals for the sake of publicity, but he was hoodwinking people and endangering their safety. “There is no reason to think that people would come to the meetings of Naidu who failed even to provide drinking water in his Kuppam constituency or make it a revenue division,” he said.

Speaking at Narsipatnam on Saturday, the YSRCP leader blamed Naidu for the death of eight people in the stampede at Kandukur in Nellore district. “Naidu blames people instead of himself for the deaths. His publicity mania is the cause behind the deaths. Politics is not about drone shots, rather it is about bringing fundamental changes in the lives of people,” he said.

“For the sake of publicity, Chandrababu Naidu pushed people into a narrow lane and became the reason for the death of eight people. Earlier too he did the same during Godavari Pushkaralu in 2015 where he became the reason for the death of 29 people. This is not new for him. He only cares about his publicity,” Reddy said.