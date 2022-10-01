Jagan fires a warning shot, tells YSRCP leaders not to take outreach lightly

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has put at least 27 MLAs of his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), including at least three ministers, and several district coordinators on notice after assessing that their performance in communicating the state government’s welfare schemes and initiatives to people was not up to the mark. All of them were warned that they would be dropped if their performance did not soon improve.

The CM issued this stern warning to his colleagues at a meeting organised to review the party’s mass outreach programme Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhthvam (Our government at every doorstep)”, government insiders said. As part of the programme, launched with an eye on the 2024 Assembly elections, the CM has tasked MLAs, ministers, and party leaders to visit beneficiaries in about 1.4 crore households across the state and discuss the benefits they have received as part of various welfare schemes.

The YSRCP leaders also hand over a letter from the CM, a booklet listing all the welfare schemes, a copy of the 2019 election manifesto for beneficiaries to figure out how many of the promises have been implemented, and a four-page feedback form. Titled ‘Praja Ballot’, the 50 questions in the form are aimed at “reading the voter’s mind”.

The letter from the CM, carrying his signature, reads, “At the end of three years of the government that belongs to all of us, I am writing this letter to share my feelings with you. In these three years, we have taken every step to do good to every household and to every one of you. Every decision was taken with the intention that every village and town should be good. Did you receive the benefits? Have my good intentions reached you? Did you benefit from the changes in the administration and governance? I hope that people continue to bless the government.”

The outreach was launched in July and the CM has announced he will hold a review meeting every three months. The meeting on Wednesday was the first. Sources said Jagan asked the legislators and leaders to convince beneficiaries to vote for the YSRCP in the next elections.

“The CM gave very useful suggestions to everyone. If we follow them correctly, we will be able to reach out to a large number of people and convince them about the good work that YSRCP Government is doing. He asked us to spend 16 days each month visiting the houses of the beneficiaries and ask them if they are happy with the benefits and if so then they should prefer voting to YSRCP,” said former minister P Venktaramaiah.

The CM was unhappy with many MLAs and leaders for not taking the programme seriously and not visiting the houses in their quota, said insiders. He is said to be seeking feedback through third parties on the performance of the legislators.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said Jagan told the party leaders that there were no shortcuts and every MLA and leader should participate in the programme and inform people about the government’s welfare schemes. “The CM’s instructions are not to be taken negatively. He has given suggestions for our own good. He read out a list of names and asked them to pull up their socks so that he does not have to read out again and take action,” she said.

One MLA said, “The CM said that 87 per cent of the households in the state have beneficiaries of our welfare schemes and we have fulfilled 98.4 promises disbursing Rs 1.71 lakh crores through various schemes through direct bank transfer, and so winning all 175 Assembly seat is not impossible. The CM has set the target of winning all 175 seats and the main target is defeating TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The CM has instructed all MLAs and leaders that we have to cover all the houses under each village ward secretariat allotted to us. In a beneficiary household if we find any problems we have to solve them immediately. We have to convince them that if they want to keep receiving the benefits they should consider voting for YSRCP.”

The CM told the legislators on Wednesday that the next review would be held in the first week of December.