Jagan builds support for three-capitals plan ahead of SC hearing on issue

In his attempt at projecting himself as a strong advocate of decentralised development, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is pushing for the establishment of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. On March 3, the AP High Court had directed the state government to develop the proposed capital, Amaravati, as envisaged under the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act of the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government. But the YSRCP government is not keen on it, and is instead creating the ground for the establishment of the executive capital at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool, while Amaravati will be built as the legislative capital.

The state government has challenged the AP HC order in the Supreme Court, with the matter scheduled for hearing on November 14. The Chief Justice of India U U Lalit has recused himself from the case, as he had earlier given his opinion on the issue of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2013, before the passing of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

While a division bench will start hearing the case from November 14, YSRCP ministers, MLAs and leaders are holding public meetings on the ground across the state on a daily basis, along with taking out rallies and campaigning door-to-door, seeking support of the people and asking them to endorse the CM’s plan. Two massive meetings were also held—one in Visakhapatnam, the other in Tirupati, last week. “This is to demonstrate solidarity with CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision for the decentralisation and establishment of three capitals in the state. Huge number of people are in support,” said MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who, along with Tirupati MP M. Gurumoorthy, organised the rallies and public meetings.

YSRCP leaders are also pushing local elected bodies to pass resolutions in support of the decentralised development plan. Last week, the standing council of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, in which the YSRCP is in a majority, passed a resolution in support of the plan, with Visakhapatnam as the executive capital.

Similar efforts are also going on in Kurnool and other districts. “A majority of the people in the state support the CM’s idea of decentralised development. If not for legal issues, the government would have gone ahead with the plan already, because it will ensure equal development of all regions. We think the CM is right in his assessment that while the TDP’s plan to build Amaravati from scratch alone would entail an expenditure of Rs 1.10 lakh crore just for basic infrastructure, we can develop Vizag as the executive capital with just Rs 10,000 crore,” said state Education Minister Botsa Satyanaryana, who hails from Vizianagaram district in north AP. “For north Andhra to develop, Vizag must become the executive capital. Right now, there isn’t much development in those districts,” said state Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, who hails from Srikakulam.

Express Editorial | Andhra Pradesh should abandon the three-capital plan and focus on building Amaravati

The push to implement the CM’s plan has brought the YSRCP in direct confrontation with the TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP). Last month, Vizag Police cracked down on Jana Sena leaders and cadres, after they allegedly attacked YSRCP ministers outside the Vizag airport, as they returned from a public meeting in the city in support of the three capitals plan. Police also declined to give permission to JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan to hold a meeting, as the state government felt it would turn into an anti-decentralisation gathering.

YSRCP and TDP workers have also clashed over the issue at various places. Pawan Kalyan has been taking digs at the state government, asking why they are stopping with three capitals. “If decentralised development is the solution to everything, why stop at three capitals? Why not have a capital in each of the 25 districts? Does this government believe in laws and the Constitution?” he asked at a public meeting recently.

Advertisement

Also in Political Pulse | Another star rising? Jagan govt crackdown on a Pawan Kalyan protest could be a trailer

Meanwhile, farmers of Amaravati who gave land for the capital city, are on a padayatra across the state, demanding that the state government develop the capital there. The farmers’ protest, under the banner of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, has crossed 1,000 days already.

YSRCP leaders and cadres have attempted to scuttle the padayatra, and at some places, even clashed with them. On October 18, supporters of the YSRCP MP from Rajamahendravam, Margani Bharat, attacked the farmers’ padayatra at Azad Chowk in Rajamahendravam. “Our protest is peaceful, our march is peaceful. We’re just demanding justice. If we’re attacked, we’ll face that, too,” said the leader of the Samithi, G Tirupati Rao.