‘Won’t take any step that destroys UDF… CPM overtures to us not right’: IUML

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)’s high power committee member and MLA MK Muneer is known to be among the progressive Muslim leaders in Kerala. In an interview with The Indian Express, former minister Muneer rejects the possibility of the IUML cutting ties with the Opposition Congress-led UDF to join the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF camp, even as he speaks on a range of issues including the raging food row in the state. Excerpts:

Amid the communal row over food at the recent Kerala School Youth Festival, the IUML and some other Muslim community organisations have come out against the proposal of non-vegetarian food at future editions of this state government-held event besides opposing a performance at the festival in which a person in Islamic attire was portrayed as a terrorist. Your comments?

The hatred towards Muslims, which has been prevalent in other parts of the country, has reached Kerala. The ruling CPI(M), which claims to be fighting against fascist forces, is creating anti-Muslim feelings in society. At the school festival last week, we saw the dangerous trend of identifying food with religion. When a food poisoning death was reported, it was widely debated that an Arabian dish “mandi” was the culprit. At the school festival, there was a campaign that Muslims are against vegetarian food. Who was against students having vegetarian food during the five-day-long festival? The agenda was to spark the debate that the demand is for halal food at the festival. Such debates would not only communalise the society but also create anti-Muslim sentiments. At the stage show during the festival, both Hindus and Christians were shown to represent peace, whereas Muslims were portrayed as terrorists. The government was creating such an impression. CPI(M) has proved that it is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Is the IUML concerned about these controversies?

Yes, when the community is attacked, the party has anxieties. We stand for maintaining the secular fabric of society. The IUML’s space is that of secularism and we are a binding force. Other organisations don’t have any commitment to society. Our moderate voice may not go down well with the youth. The party was attacked for its secular, moderate stand after the demolition of Babri Masjid. That was how extremist outfits emerged. Now we are worried about the rows which are fast polarising secular society in Kerala.

The CPI(M) is now building a rapport with Muslim organisations, especially Samastha, a body of Islamic clerics and scholars linked to the IUML. What is your take?

By projecting hypersensitivity over minority issues, CPI(M) seeks to take Muslim organisations along with the Left. On all recent issues related to the community, such as appointments in Wakf Board, the government was deliberately avoiding the IUML, which has raised the issues in the Assembly and outside. Instead, the government has been trying to enter into a direct dialogue with Muslim community organisations. We are a party that represents the people. But, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has scant concern for that. However, in the Vizhinjam port agitation, Vijayan sent his cabinet colleagues and legislators for discussions with the agitators (Christian fishermen). On that issue, he acknowledged the role of people’s representatives. When it came to Muslim related matters, Vijayan was bypassing IUML.

That may be the CPI(M)’s political move, isn’t it?

But the CPI(M) approach was not genuine and there is a double standard on many issues. The CPI(M) government, which asserted that the Centre’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in Kerala, had not withdrawn the cases registered in connection with anti-CAA protests.

Hasn’t the CPI(M) got closer to Muslim outfits?

There was a bid to offer crumbs to the community leaders, but they, including Samastha, have not gravitated towards the CPI(M). All community organisations still believe that whenever a minority-related issue emerges, only IUML can give political leadership. Maybe certain leaders of Samastha might have taken a pro-Left stand, but they don’t represent the stand of the organisation or community.

But the CPI(M) seems to be wooing even the IUML to take it into LDF camp?

Our stand is very clear. We would not switch to LDF. IUML would not take any step that destroys UDF. It is our responsibility to strengthen UDF. CPI(M) is taking an anti-Muslim and anti-minority stand. Hence their overtures to us is not appropriate. The coming Lok Sabha elections are very crucial. In the present scenario, only Congress can lead the fight against fascist forces. IUML is with Congress which has a leadership that says anyone who wants to join RSS can leave that party. CPI(M) does not have the strength to fight BJP. Outside Kerala, CPI(M) is a big zero. Congress still has presence in the Hindi heartland and in the recent Assembly elections they won a state.

Hasn’t the IUML got closer to the CPI(M) over the government’s tussle with the Governor? Your party supported a government bill brought to remove the Governor as the chancellor of universities.

In a common issue, all stood together. Governor has been often working as BJP’s megaphone. Both Congress and IUML have a common stand on it. We were not in fact standing with CPI(M) on that issue. But we were for protecting the federal system. The support for the bill should not be construed as IUML’s soft corner for CPI(M). We have been opposed to the Governor’s political agenda before this issue. In the last budget session, the Opposition had protested against Governor in the Assembly, but Pinarayi Vijayan had then slammed us.

If the Congress fails to return to power in Kerala next time, would IUML review its alliance with the party?

We strongly believe that the days of Congress would return. People of the country would not always like the communal politics of BJP. Whenever the Opposition parties are divided anywhere in the world, populist governments come to power. But if the Opposition parties stand together, a populist government like that of Modi could be brought down. The CPI(M) is resorting to its tactics to create a split in the Opposition unity. By attacking Rahul Gandhi in Kerala, CPI(M) has been weakening the Opposition unity.

How do you look at the controversy within the Congress over its MP Shashi Tharoor?

We hope that the Congress will find its solution at the earliest. The IUML would not give any opinion as that is an internal matter of that party. Tharoor is an indispensable part of the Congress, but we would not say where he should be given the space. The view of Nair Service Society (an outfit of upper caste Hindu Nair community) on Tharoor (that he is eligible for CM post) needs to be seen only as that organisation’s opinion. Congress is not bound to go by that opinion. In Kerala, no community organisation represents the view of the entire community. IUML has a very good relationship with Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and that relationship has not been impacted by Tharoor’s visit to IUML headquarters in Malappuram.