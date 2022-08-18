scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

It’s Sena vs Sena, both outside, inside Assembly

Sunil Prabhu, who has been named as a chief whip of the group of 15 MLAs who claim allegiance to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, told The Indian Express that Sena remains a single group

Written by Alok Deshpande | Mumbai |
August 18, 2022 12:24:36 am
Opposition MLAs stage a protest at Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday. (Express)

It is Shiv Sena in the ruling side of the legislature being countered by the Sena on Opposition benches. As both groups claimed to be original and no side approached the Speaker seeking status of a different group, the Assembly on Wednesday witnessed scenes where 40 Sena MLAs sat on the right side of the Speaker while remaining 15 on his left side, as part of the Opposition.

Sunil Prabhu, who has been named as a chief whip of the group of 15 MLAs who claim allegiance to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, told The Indian Express that Sena remains a single group. “We have not written to anyone asking for a different seating arrangement. We are sitting where we have been allotted seats because we are the original Shiv Sena. And, if you see, the 40 others sit close to us and the rest of the Opposition starts from us,” he said.

Also Read |Maharashtra Govt presents supplementary demands worth Rs 25,826 cr on first day of Monsoon Session

According to the rules of the legislature, a group leader of a legislative party writes to the Speaker’s office regarding the seating arrangement. Based on this, the office allots seats to the MLAs. Sources informed The Indian Express that the Speaker, Rahul Narvekar, has not received any representation from either of the groups claiming a separate identity. Narvekar told The Indian Express, “On record in the office of the Speaker, Shiv Sena is a ruling party…Our office has not received any representation from any side that they are a separate group so we are considering the Shiv Sena as one party in the Assembly with the total strength of 55 MLAs.”

The Shinde camp chose not to comment on the seating arrangements within the Assembly. A minister said it is better to maintain the status quo and adopt a wait-and-watch policy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...Premium
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Earlier in the day, before the start of the proceedings, the Thackeray camp MLAs protested against the government on the staircase, terming it an illegal one. The tussle between the two groups was visible even inside the Assembly after Bhaskar Jadhav, another Thackeray loyalist, raised technical objections on Rural Development department Minister Girish Mahajan presenting a Bill other than the one called by Speaker Narvekar. “Why are you in a hurry? Why aren’t you following the announcement made by the Speaker? How can you present a different Bill?” asked Jadhav as Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar extended support to him.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 12:24:36 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

4

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

5

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP’s parliamentary board

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’

Premium
Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free
Opinion

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement