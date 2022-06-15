HashtagPolitics | ‘It shouldn’t be Udta Madhya Pradesh like Udta Punjab’: Firebrand Uma Bharti raises prohibition pitch

A day after throwing cow dung at a liquor shop in Orchha in Madhya Pradesh’s Niwari district in a bid to rake up her demand for liquor ban in the state, senior BJP leader and ex-chief minister Uma Bharti unleashed a dozen tweets Wednesday, asserting that she would continue her campaign for total prohibition and that her meetings with top BJP leaders will result “in a positive outcome” in this regard.

In her tweets, Bharti said she had earlier met MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding her demand, who told her that he would “consult and think” about it. She said subsequently she met BJP national president JP Nadda to discuss the issue. She stated that she also discussed the issue with the state BJP workers at the party office.

Referring to the BJP-led Centre’s move to roll back the contentious farm laws following farmers’ long campaign, Bharti, in one of her tweets, said, “Our honourable Prime Minister, who is the pride of not only India but also of the world, had also withdrawn the farmers’ laws keeping in mind the interests of the farmers,” adding that “she was hopeful that we can also declare a new revised liquor policy by withdrawing the new liquor policy announced in Madhya Pradesh following the footsteps of Modi ji.”

She made it clear that her anti-liquor campaign would continue and that she will visit Nagpur on June 19, which she termed as the “antim nishkarsh (final conclusion)”.

7(a).तो हम भी मोदी जी के पद चिन्हों पर चलते हुए मध्य प्रदेश में घोषित नई शराब नीति को वापस लेकर नई संशोधित शराब नीति घोषित कर सकते हैं, काश ऐसा हो जाए इसीलिए तो मैं इतना धैर्य रखे हुए हूं l — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) June 15, 2022

Bharti also claimed that she would “refrain from publicity” in the matter because she wishes for a “gradual prohibition in the state,” adding that MP “should not become Udta Madhya Pradesh like Udta Punjab”.

10(a).किंतु इस बारे में मैं प्रचार से परहेज रखूंगी क्योंकि मेरी यही मनोकामना है कि मध्यप्रदेश में क्रमिक शराबबंदी हो एवं मध्य प्रदेश उड़ता पंजाब की तरह उड़ता मध्यप्रदेश ना बन जाए। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) June 15, 2022

She had also issued a series of tweets on Tuesday after hurling cow dung at a liquor shop in Orchha, which is known for the Sri Ram Raj temple.

In these tweets, Bharti claimed that she had submitted memorandums to the party-ruled state government appealing for removal of the liquor shop, saying “it is a big stigma on the matha (forehead) of this holy city”.

Terming the shop “immoral and unrighteous,” she added, in another tweet, that “people’s reaction against this shop cannot be termed a crime, because opening a shop here (at a religious place) is a bigger crime”.

In a tweet, she also asked: “What kind of Ram Bhakti is this in which tourists are being invited to drink alcohol while coming to the door of Ram Nagari.” “That’s why I have sprinkled some cow dung from a holy cowshed on the liquor store,” she stated.

Bharti alleged that the liquor shop was not legally approved. Orchha police station in-charge Abhay Singh, however, refuted her charge, saying the shop was located at the place where it was sanctioned.

In a video clip that surfaced on the internet after the Tuesday incident, Bharti is seen saying: “See, I have thrown the cow dung and not pelted stones.”

In March this year, she had however also hurled a stone at a liquor shop in Bhopal. In a tweet about the incident on March 13, Bharti said: “There are workers’ settlements, there are temples nearby, there are schools for small children. When girls and women stand on the terraces, drunken men put their faces to shame by standing up to take a nap”. She had also demanded that the Bhopal shop be closed within a week.

She had then also sent a letter to CM Chouhan, stating that “I’m a woman and it was for the respect of crying women that I hurled that stone. The stone was hurled for the women and children of Madhya Pradesh”.

As The Indian Express reported at that time, the state BJP had refused to comment on her action calling it her “personal initiative carried out in her own way”. Bharti and Chouhan differ on the prohibition issue.

Bharati first advocated for prohibition in January 2021 following the deaths of 20 people in Morena due to consumption of illicit liquor and has been since vocal on her demand.

She had given a blanket deadline of January 15 to the government for imposing the alcohol ban. On January 19, the Chouhan government however started a new excise policy, under which it cut excise duty by 10-13 per cent and allowed microbreweries in Bhopal and Indore while making provisions for opening of home bars as well.

In a letter to Nadda then, Bharti had cited the examples of Gujarat and Bihar, pressing for an alcohol ban in all the BJP-ruled states, including MP.

(With inputs from PTI)