I Hereby Declare: AAP’s CM face Isudan Gadhvi has assets worth…

Isudan Gadhvi, 40, is the AAP’s chief ministerial face and candidate from Khambhalia in Devbhumi Dwaka district. Gadhvi is a former journalist. He has listed agriculture and journalism as his sources of income.

Movable assets (with wife): Rs 15.61 lakh

Immovable assets (with wife): Rs 95.25 lakh

Liabilities (with wife): Rs 50.45 lakh

Criminal cases: Two FIRs against Gadhvi were registered in 2021 and 2022. These cases are being tried by a magistrate court under various sections of the IPC, the Epidemic Act, the Gujarat Police Act, the Prohibition Act, and the Damage to Public Property Act for the use of foul language, damage to public property, attacks, and intoxication without permit.