scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

I Hereby Declare: AAP’s CM face Isudan Gadhvi has assets worth…

Isudan Gadhvi has listed agriculture and journalism as his sources of income.

Isudan Gadhvi with AAP party president Arvind Kejriwal in Ahmedabad ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Isudan Gadhvi, 40, is the AAP’s chief ministerial face and candidate from Khambhalia in Devbhumi Dwaka district. Gadhvi is a former journalist. He has listed agriculture and journalism as his sources of income.

Movable assets (with wife): Rs 15.61 lakh

Immovable assets (with wife): Rs 95.25 lakh

Liabilities (with wife): Rs 50.45 lakh

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

Criminal cases: Two FIRs against Gadhvi were registered in 2021 and 2022. These cases are being tried by a magistrate court under various sections of the IPC, the Epidemic Act, the Gujarat Police Act, the Prohibition Act, and the Damage to Public Property Act for the use of foul language, damage to public property, attacks, and intoxication without permit.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 01:41:04 pm
Next Story

Voter data irregularities: Allegations baseless, but will conduct ‘comprehensive probe’, says Bommai

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement