‘Won’t sit with either BJP or Left unless talks on a solution for tribal issues’: TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma

Just two years after its birth, TIPRA Motha, the party led by Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, has emerged as the second largest party after the ruling BJP in the Assembly elections

The tribal party that rode the elections on the slogan of ‘Greater Tipraland’, has secured victory in 13 seats – all reserved for tribals, and has come second in six other seats. Greater Tipraland, which was initially touted as a separate state, was later revised as a demand for an ‘autonomous state’ as per Article 244 (A) of the Constitution, for greater legislative, administrative and financial autonomy than the tribal ADC currently has.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Pradyot Kishore speaks on his party’s debut Assembly performance.

Q: Your party, the TIPRA Motha, debuted in the Assembly election this year and secured 13 seats in its very first attempt. How do you see your performance?

Pradyot: For a small party, to have come from zero and reached 13 [seats] is a historic achievement. On top of that, to have become the second largest party in Tripura in two years is something that indicates there is genuine discontent among the tribal people living in the hill areas.

Q: What is your takeaway from this result?

Pradyot: I feel this election has shown that the government, whether in the state or Centre, or the Opposition for that matter, needs to realise and address problems of tribals living in the hills with a Constitutional solution.

Q: You have been talking about ‘one last fight’ during your campaign and had exuded confidence of forming the government alone. Why did it not happen?

Pradyot: In many seats, the votes were not transferred between the Left and the Congress (leading to BJP’s victory). In tribal areas, to be very honest, all exit polls gave us between 10-16 seats. We achieved 13. We were hoping to go to 16 or 17. We shall reflect on why we could not get more. Nevertheless, we have fought well and I think we have done a good job.

Q. You didn’t tie up with anyone before the polls. Will the TIPRA Motha join the BJP in government or join the Opposition in the Assembly?

Pradyot: We shall be sitting neither with the Left, nor the government unless there are talks for the empowerment of and a Constitutional solution for tribal people living in the ADC.

Q: Tripura BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty today told the media that the BJP is ready to accept all demands of the TIPRA Motha, except for Greater Tipraland. Does it open new ways for tying up with the BJP now?

Pradyot: I have not seen the statement. It has just been brought to my attention. Let me see it. I believe if they are sincere on it, then they will invite us for further talks on the issue.

Q: If such talks do happen, what will be your single point agenda?

Pradyot: I am asking for a Constitutional solution to secure the future of indigenous people of the state, If they talk to us, we shall look into the matter. But that is hypothetical as of now. Let them ask us and we shall definitely talk.

Q: Now that the TIPRA Motha has become the second largest party in the Assembly, will the movement for Greater Tipraland continue on the ground?

Pradyot: Movements don’t die. They live on, even after someone is dead and gone.

Q: You earlier said you would move away from electoral politics. What will happen to the demand for Greater Tipraland after you withdraw?

Pradyot: Greater Tipraland was an issue that was raised by the people and there are many people other than me who are fit to carry this movement forward. I, for the time being, shall reflect on why we could not get more seats and shall also keep on supporting the tribal people for their aspirations.

Q: You were unwell during the campaign; you said your health was not well and that you might face severe complications. What are the plans for treatment?

Pradyot: I shall take rest, I also have to go for my treatment now.

Q: During your campaigns, you were saying you would marry and settle down after the elections. Results are out. Any plans for nuptial ties?

Pradyot: (smiling) All the plans, everything is on.