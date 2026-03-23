Inside TMC’s digital machine: WhatsApp networks, reels, and army of influencers take on BJP in Bengal

With the West Bengal Assembly elections round the corner, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the past 10 months, has increasingly leaned on what it describes as a “decentralised digital ecosystem” to counter the BJP’s “centralised digital messaging”, while simultaneously expanding outreach around its welfare schemes both on the ground and across online platforms.

At the core of the TMC’s messaging strategy is a sharp framing — “love for Bengal versus the conquest of Bangla” — which the party says informs a series of curated hyperlocal narratives, including campaigns such as “What if they come (to power)?” and “Bangla Birodhi (anti-Bangla)”. These are disseminated through a multi-layered digital infrastructure anchored in a vast WhatsApp distribution network. According to party leaders, this network comprises more than 1.5 lakh groups and more than 1 crore members across the state, enabling rapid and targeted circulation of campaign material.

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The party also claims sustained direct engagement with its cadre and supporters through the “Didir doot (Didi’s messenger)” mobile application, launched in October 2020. The app, which has crossed 18 lakh downloads, is said to have around 1.3 lakh daily active users and approximately 7.3 lakh monthly active users. It functions as both a mobilisation and engagement platform, offering assigned tasks, real-time updates, interactive quizzes, and gamified features aimed at keeping users consistently involved in campaign activities.

“Our strategy is simple — we are telling the truth, they (BJP) are spreading lies. Our party workers are active both on and off the ground, from the streets to the internet,” said Debangshu Bhattacharya, the TMC’s IT Cell chief. He alleged that a significant portion of the BJP’s digital operations targeting Bengal is run by individuals based outside the state, adding that they “work like bots”.

Bhattacharya, who is contesting from the Chunchura Assembly constituency in Hooghly district, is also credited as the architect of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s widely popular “Khela Hobe (the game is on)” campaign song in the 2021 Assembly elections. According to him, the TMC’s current digital push builds on lessons from previous electoral cycles, particularly the previous Assembly polls.

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TMC sources said the party’s social media ecosystem now produces more than 10,000 reels and short videos, featuring speeches by Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, testimonials from beneficiaries of state welfare schemes, and content designed to counter opposition narratives. This content is disseminated across platforms through a combination of official channels, volunteer networks, and independent influencers aligned with the party.

Beyond organisational scale, TMC insiders emphasised the emotional dimension of the campaign. They pointed to what they describe as repeated attempts by the BJP to portray Bengal in a negative light, including the use of terms such as “ghuspathiya (infiltrators)” in political speeches. The TMC, they said, seeks to respond by foregrounding questions of dignity, identity and “Bengali asmita (Bengali pride)”, positioning the election as more than a contest for political power.

“It is the difference between love and a desire to conquer,” Bhattacharya said, arguing that voters are able to distinguish between what he described as “affection for Bengal” and what he termed an “ego-driven attempt” to expand political control.

Volunteers and influencers

At the organisational level, the party’s digital mobilisation is supported by the Ami Banglar Digital Joddha (ABDJ), a volunteer-driven network with over 1.6 lakh active members across districts. These volunteers play a central role in amplifying campaign narratives, responding to political developments in real time, and ensuring the wide distribution of content across social media platforms.

In addition, the ecosystem includes a network of over 5,000 social media influencers who create and share political content beyond formal party structures, as well as a “comments army” tasked with engagement and amplification. More than 50 digital spokespersons also produce issue-based videos and commentary to respond swiftly to emerging political developments.

According to party estimates, this integrated digital network generates over 50 crore impressions daily across what it terms the “Bengal digital ecosystem”. Leaders claim that this sustained online presence has contributed significantly to the party’s campaign momentum in the run-up to the elections.

“We are ahead, we are giving the BJP a fight just like we did in 2021 and 2024. A big reason is that people in Bengal can relate to the facts we are presenting,” Bhattacharya said. He added that the party frequently counters criticism by pointing to governance practices in BJP-ruled states, framing such comparisons as evidence of inconsistency in the opposition’s messaging.

Welfare messaging

A key component of the TMC’s narrative is its emphasis on welfare schemes, particularly those involving direct benefit transfers. Among these, the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme — which provides financial assistance to women — has been highlighted as a flagship initiative. The party has also pointed to subsequent increases in the amount disbursed under the scheme as evidence of its commitment to social welfare.

“When they criticise schemes in Bengal but promise similar ones elsewhere, we highlight that contradiction,” Bhattacharya said. He argued that such comparisons are used to reinforce the party’s claim that its policies are being replicated by political opponents.

Overall, the TMC’s campaign strategy appears to combine scale, speed and emotional resonance, with a strong focus on digital engagement alongside traditional ground-level mobilisation. While the party continues to foreground its governance record and welfare initiatives, it is also seeking to frame the electoral contest in broader cultural and identity-driven terms — presenting itself as the “original” in contrast to what it describes as the BJP’s attempt to “replicate” its model.