When Indira Gandhi expelled BBC: In House, govt claimed India’s ‘distorted’ depiction, Jana Sangh backed it

The Congress party accused the Narendra Modi-led BJP government of indulging in “censorship” when it recently banned the first part of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary, “India: The Modi Question”, using emergency powers under the IT Rules (2021) while calling the film a “propaganda piece that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset”.

In 1970, the Congress was however on the other side, when the then Indira Gandhi-led party government “expelled” the BBC from India, which was supported by a section of the Opposition including the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), the BJP’s erstwhile avatar.

Two weeks after the Indira dispensation served the BBC a notice to cease its operation in India, its move was debated in Parliament. In the Lok Sabha, on August 27, 1970, Congress (O) MP Tarkeshwari Sinha, who was elected from Bihar’s Barh constituency, moved a calling attention motion on the issue. Many MPs participated in this discussion, with several Opposition members backing the government’s move even as they complained that it had not taken a similar action against the Radio Peace and Progress (RPP) from the then Soviet Union. There were however also voices of dissent from the Opposition benches in the House, with some members criticising the Indira government’s action against the BBC.

Sinha had joined the Morarji Desai-led Congress (O) after the Congress’s split in 1969, although she returned to the Indira-led Congress several years later during the Emergency.

In the late 1960s, PM Gandhi had veered towards the left, moving to nationalise the banks. The allegations were then levelled at her government that while it had cracked down on the BBC, it had gone soft on the RPP.

In her calling attention motion notice, Sinha had sought a statement from the government on “the reported expulsion of the BBC correspondent and the decision to close down BBC unit in India”.

The government’s reply was given by Deputy Minister in the Ministry of External Affairs, Surendra Pal Singh, who told the Lok Sabha: “The Government of India served notice, both orally and in writing, on August 14 (1970) on the BBC representative and correspondent in India, asking him to wind up his operations here in a fortnight’s time.”

Advertisement

During the ensuing discussion in the House, Swatantra Party members, Piloo Mody and NK Somani, criticised the Indira government’s action. Mody, who was elected from Godhra, said, “I insist on seeing the film.” Nagaur MP Somani said, “The BBC are now prepared to discuss the matter and they have even sent a letter of regret. I would like to know what is the problem or difficulty of the Government of India in discussing the whole matter with them again.”

BJS member from Ujjain, Hukumchand Kachhway, made a long statement “appreciating” the government’s crackdown, saying that the “action against BBC is very good, but it is a one-sided policy” as the government had not taken a similar action against the RPP.

The row had erupted on June 10, 1970, when the BBC telecast a colour documentary, “Calcutta”, directed and produced by French director Louis Malle, and another colour documentary, “The Bewildered Giant”, written by Dom Moraes, on June 23, 1970.

Advertisement

Minister Singh justified the government’s clampdown on the BBC on the ground that there has been “dissatisfaction and adverse comment in the country, in the press and in the Parliament” about the BBC which, he alleged, “portrays India, its life and culture in a tendentious and distorted manner”.

Louis Malle’s documentary, which was shot in and around Calcutta (now Kolkata) in the late sixties, which was among the notable entries at the 1969 Cannes Film Festival, captured life in Calcutta in myriad colours — from its wealth to poverty, slums to palaces, among other things.

Singh told the House that “Our High Commission on July 1 wrote to the BBC, and also spoke to the British Foreign Office bringing to their attention the distorted and unfair image of India projected by these films.”

The minister said the British government had expressed its inability to intervene in the matter on the ground that the BBC was an “autonomous corporation”. He said, “Instead of appreciating our approach the BBC wrote to our High Commission and made the impertinent remark that Louis Malle’s film ‘Calcutta’ did not give the impression that ‘India is unredeemable as such’.”

In the face of the Indira government’s crackdown, the BBC TV started showing from July 22, 1970,

Advertisement

a seven-part documentary, L’lnde fantome, made by Louis Malle, which was, also filmed in Calcutta, on fishermen, shepherds and farmers.

Referring to this BBC miniseries, Singh told the House that “the impact of the new series was one of injury and insult to the feelings about India in the minds of those who saw them”. On August 3, 1970, the Indian High Commissioner in UK took it up with the British Foreign Office and wrote to the BBC Director General, requesting them to “consider discontinuing the Louis Malle’s series”.

Advertisement

The British Foreign Office again “repeated their plea that the BBC is an autonomous body”. It was then that the Indian High Commissioner told the British Foreign Office on August 3, 1970, that “the functioning of the BBC representative in India would become not only superfluous but harmful if such programmes continued to vitiate the minds of the British people against India”. Amid the row, the reply from the BBC Director General dated August 5, 1970, “was unsatisfactory and suggested that they had no intention of suspending the screening of this film”, Singh said.

Amid these exchanges between New Delhi and London, the BBC continued to screen the Louis Malle miniseries every week from July 22, 1970. After the British broadcaster had aired its fourth part despite New Delhi’s “strong representations”, the Government of India (GoI) served notice, both orally and in writing, on August 14 on the BBC representative and correspondent in India, asking him to wind up his operations in a fortnight, Singh said.

Advertisement

On August 18, the UK High Commissioner sent a number of proposals, made by the BBC, to resolve the row. These included the despatch of a high level emissary by the BBC to India to discuss the situation. But, simultaneously, they informed that the BBC’s Board of Governors had “after full consideration, decided not to stop the series”. Finally, it was conveyed to the BBC and the UK government on August 14, 1970, that the BBC’s operations in India should cease from August 29, 1970, which “will now be enforced”, Singh told the Lok Sabha.

In her speech in the House, Sinha said while she “commends” the GoI’s action against the BBC, she said that the government was deciding a policy that varied from country to country, charging that when the RPP had been making “scurrilous attacks on the people of India” there was no action against them.

Another MP V Krishnamoorthy objected to Sinha’s pitch, saying that the question was “not connected with Radio Peace and Progress” but the BBC. Sinha kept questioning why there was no action against the RPP.

Samar Guha, a Praja Socialist Party (PSP) member, who was among close associates of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, demanded that Louis Malle should have been arrested when he was in India.