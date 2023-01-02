Rahul Gandhi’s interview with Kamal Haasan: ‘China border problems connected to what’s going on internally within India’

In an interaction with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while referring to China said that when the ‘economy doesn’t work and there is joblessness and internal fighting, then opponents can take advantage of the situation.’ The Congress leader shared the video of the interaction on Twitter.

Speaking at length about India’s border issues with China, Gandhi said, “In the 21st century, India needs to have a holistic view of security. And that’s where our government has completely miscalculated. We constantly hear about what is going on at the border. But, the fact of the matter is that China has taken 2000 km of our territory. The military has clearly said that they are sitting in our territory but the PM has said that nobody has come, which destroys the entire negotiation position of India.”

Speaking about the changing nature of conflict, Gandhi said that the ‘meaning of conflict has been transformed because earlier you fought just on the border but now you fight everywhere.’

“You can fight by shutting down power stations or by shutting down railway systems, so the single most important thing in the 21st century is that there is internal cohesion, that there is harmony and peace in the country, and the country has a vision,” he said.

The Congress leader added that there is a ‘link between a weak economy and a confused nation without a vision.’ According to Gandhi, the nation’s border problems with China are connected to what is ‘going on internally within India.’

“The Chinese know that we are dealing with internal matters and confusion and lack harmony so they can go in and do whatever they want,” he said.

“I do not believe that the west can take on the Chinese. I believe India can take on the Chinese. We have the population, we have the people. You need a young population, you need a large educated base,” he said.

“People in the west are living on too much they are flabby. Whereas our people know what a struggle is, they understand the difficulty. So I see a huge opportunity for India to become a producer of the world,” Gandhi said.