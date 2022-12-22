States must increase vigilance, administer precaution doses amid new Covid variant: Mandaviya in Lok Sabha

In view of rising cases of Covid-19 in China and some other countries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Thursday urged states to increase community vigilance and increase the administration of the precaution doses of vaccines.

“The government is keeping a watch and taking steps to meet the challenges in the healthcare sector due to the pandemic. The states are being advised to increase community vigilance and control Covid. States have been advised to conduct genome sequencing for all positive cases. This will help identify the new variant and take strong steps to deal with it. Keeping in mind coming festivities, States should spread awareness about Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing of masks and hygiene. States must take steps to create awareness about precaution doses of the vaccine and increase its administration,” Mandaviya said in a statement in the Lok Sabha.

Three cases of the Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which is reported to be driving the surge in China, have been detected in India so far — the first in Odisha in September, and the second in Gujarat in September and November. In Gujarat, officials said two cases of the sub-variant had been reported — in Vadodara in September, and in Ahmedabad in November — and both patients have since recovered.

“We have already started a 2 per cent random sampling of passengers arriving by international flights into India. We will continue to manage the pandemic through ‘trace, track and treat’ and covid appropriate behaviour. We are committed to dealing with the pandemic and all necessary steps are being taken. I want the assistance of all parties and members in dealing with the pandemic. Members must spread awareness in their constituencies,” Mandaviya said.

Stating Covid-19 continues to impact life and livelihood across the world, the health minister said, “In the past three years, the changing nature of the virus has posed a threat to global health. In the past few days, a rise in Covid cases has been recorded in many countries. But in the past year, Covid cases have been consistently declining. Currently, 153 Covid cases are being recorded across the country on average. In the rest of the world, 5.87 lakh Covid cases are being recorded. Japan, South Korea, the USA, France, Greece and Italy are witnessing a sustained rise in both the cases of Covid and deaths due to it. In the past few days, media reports suggest a sharp rise in Covid cases in China. The government has managed the pandemic with an ‘all of government’ and ‘all of society’ approach since the very beginning. And we have got good results.”

He said the Centre and states together had set a record by administering 220 crore vaccines in which 90 per cent of the eligible population was vaccinated with two doses. He said over 25 per cent of those eligible have also got the precaution dose.

“Apart from technical assistance, the government has provided assistance to states through National Health Mission, State Disaster Response Fund, Emergency Covid Response package and PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission in their fight against the pandemic,” he said.