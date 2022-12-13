‘No fatalities on our side, PLA soldiers went back’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on India-China LAC faceoff

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told Parliament that Chinese forces had tried to “transgress” the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and “unilaterally change the status quo” in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh last week but the Indian troops prevented the bid, resulting in a “physical scuffle leading to injuries to a few personnel on both sides”.

“I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side. Due to timely intervention of Indian commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations,” Singh said in a statement in both the Houses of Parliament.

The Opposition staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, protesting the government’s refusal to give clarification or allow a discussion on the statement.

In Rajya Sabha, there were noisy scenes after a united Opposition demanded a discussion after Singh’s statement. With the Chair not relenting, Opposition members belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) walked out of the House.

In his statement, Singh said that on December 9, “PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo.”

“The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side,” he said.

“Due to the timely intervention of Indian commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow up of the incident, the local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 December 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms. The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border,” Singh said.

The defence minister informed Parliament that the “issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.”

“I would like to assure this House that our Forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort,” he said.

The Opposition raised the issue in Rajya Sabha as soon as the House met at 11 am.

While the government told the House that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would make a statement in the House on the clash, the Opposition insisted on a discussion after Singh’s statement resulting in noisy scenes and the adjournment of the House for an hour.

Raising the issue as the House met, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at the government, accusing it of remaining a mute spectator to Chinese transgressions and alleged construction of permanent structures by China. “Our national security and territorial integrity is being impinged upon by brazen Chinese transgressions as the government remains a mute spectator,” Kharge said.

“The valour of our armed forces in Galwan Valley, Ladakh is well known. But China has brazenly transgressed into our territory since April 2020. The illegal and unprovoked Chinese transgressions up to Y junction in Depsang Plains continue to date. Similar is the state of Chinese transgressions into Gogra and Hot Springs area in Eastern Ladakh. Not only this, Chinese build-up next to the Pangong Tso Lake area, including the building of the PLA’s divisional headquarters, army garrison, weapon shelters for artillery, anti-aircraft guns and armoured carriers is being continuously ignored by our government,” Kharge said.

Kharge alleged that the government is also oblivious to the Chinese construction of a “new radome and two high-frequency microwave towers and other ongoing construction in the area.”

“Construction of the Pangong Tso bridge along with decks on both sides facilitating easy movements of Chinese troops has also been brushed aside. Despite the demand to ensure the status quo ante as of April 2020, China has refused to vacate our territory and has been deliberately taking shelter behind the statement of our Prime Minister dated 20th June 2020, saying that no one has entered our territory. Even the ongoing talks with the Chinese for a pushback from our territory have come to a standstill and no new date is stated to have been fixed,” he said.

Advertisement

“The news of an unprovoked attempt of incursions into our territory in the Tawang sector across the LAC by the Chinese raises more concerns” given that backdrop, he said.