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Independence Day tableau to showcase knee surgery success in Punjab on a shaky footing

Tableau leaves Mann govt red in the face as men identified as health scheme beneficiaries were retired employees.

I-Day tableau to showcase knee surgery success in Punjab on a shaky footingFive people, identified by the announcer as ‘beneficiaries’ of the scheme, dance at the I-Day parade in Ferozepur. (Express Photo)
Written by: Kanchan Vasdev, Man Aman Singh Chhina
4 min readChandigarhAug 18, 2026 06:34 AM IST First published on: Aug 18, 2026 at 06:33 AM IST

The Punjab government is claiming it was operating on, so to speak, a kneed-to-know basis. As per the Opposition, that claim has no legs.

On Saturday, a tableau by the state Health Department at the Independence Day parade in Ferozepur, attended by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, featured five men dancing the bhangra and identified by the announcer as “beneficiaries who had undergone knee-replacement surgeries under the Mukhmantri Sehat Bima Yojana”.

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kanchan vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’... Read More

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