In Uttarakhand, why BJP is ‘micro-managing’ 23 seats it lost in 2022

The ruling BJP has tasked senior leaders with overseeing organisational work in the 23 Assembly constituencies it lost in the 2022 Uttarakhand elections, as part of a micro-management strategy aimed at strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 polls.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost his traditional Khatima seat in the 2022 elections, has been assigned the constituency. He will oversee the party’s programmes there, assess the political situation and work towards creating a favourable atmosphere for the BJP ahead of the next Assembly elections.

The move comes amid concerns within the BJP over anti-incumbency, particularly among Gen Z voters. The Congress had won 19 of the 23 seats the BJP lost in 2022, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Independents won two seats each.