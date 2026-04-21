In TMC vs BJP battle for Bengal, why Junglemahal is a key front

The tribal-dominated areas in West Bengal’s Junglemahal may again see a fierce contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the principal Opposition BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Junglemahal, comprising Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia and Bankura districts, has undergone dramatic political upheavals in recent years. Once a stronghold of the Left parties, the region subsequently turned into a hub of Maoist insurgency before the TMC established its dominance here since the 2011 Assembly polls.

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The BJP later made inroads in the region, capitalising on local discontent and consolidating support among tribal and backward communities. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP swept the region, winning five parliamentary seats as against the TMC’s one seat.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, however, the TMC made a comeback, winning 24 of the region’s 40 seats as compared to the BJP’s 16. The BJP put up a good performance in Purulia and Bankura, but faltered in Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the TMC improved its performance as it won four parliamentary seats as against the BJP’s two, securing leads in 30 Assembly segments in the region against the BJP’s 10.

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While the Election Commission (EC)’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls along with adjudication and deletion of voters’ names has emerged as a major issue in the current Assembly polls in other regions of the state, it has not created ripples in Junglemahal since the number of adjudication and deletion cases in its districts has been relatively fewer. In most of the region’s 40 constituencies, less than 5,000 names were deleted during the entire SIR-adjudication exercise.

Campaigning in Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, in his multiple rallies, flagged “protocol lapses” during President Draupadi Murmu’s recent visit to the state, calling it an “insult to tribals”.

This row was related to Murmu’s visit to the 9th International Santal Conference in North Bengal on March 7, during which she expressed her anguish over the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers. The President also questioned the shift of her event’s original venue to another place.

In her response, Mamata dismissed the row, even as she highlighted her government’s various welfare schemes for tribals. In her rallies in the region, the TMC chief also attacked the BJP’s manifesto promise about bringing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Addressing a rally in Paschim Medinipur’s Keshiary, Mamata said: “Their (BJP) manifesto is filled with lies. Implementing UCC means you will lose the right to practise your religion and faith. It will take away your culture, tradition and education. UCC means destruction of diversity. They want to make everything homogeneous. We will oppose this. UCC is dangerous.”

On his part, Modi, while campaigning in Junglemahal, framed the BJP’s fight against the TMC as a face-off between development and appeasement. He alleged that the TMC had ignored tribals, grabbed their lands and reduced the region to a “cycle of corruption, fear and underdevelopment”. “Due to infiltration, Bengal’s language and culture are witnessing a change,” Modi said, sharpening the BJP’s pitch on identity and demographic concern.

Kudmi factor

With an estimated population of about 50 lakh in the state, Kudmis, classified as OBC, play a key role in determining the outcome of several constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and Bankura districts.

Kudmis have hit the streets several times since 2022 over its demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule, organising rail and road blockades repeatedly in different parts of the state.

The tribals have however been opposed to Kudmis’ agitation, with their conflict also playing out politically in Junglemahal.

In May 2024, Mamata held a meeting with the Kudmi group’s representatives, promising to look into their demands. But, in September 2025, Kudmis again put up road and rail blockades over their “unfulfilled demands”.

This time, both the BJP and the TMC have fielded Kudmi candidates in the community-dominated seats.

Some key Kudmi leaders who steered the agitation have shifted to the BJP camp. They include Rajesh Mahato, who is contesting from Gopiballavpur in Jhargram, while Biswajit Mahato, son of another leader Ajit Mahato, is contesting from Joypur in Purulia.

Ajit Mahato claimed: “We want to wash out TMC this time from Junglemahal. TMC’s atrocities in the region have crossed limits and we want to respond to that. Not a single Kudmi will vote for TMC. They all will vote for BJP.”

Contrasting narratives

The TMC continues to draw on its record of restoring stability in a region once associated with Maoist insurgency. The decline of Naxalism, especially after the elimination of its key leaders, remains a key feature of its narrative.

The TMC leadership has been highlighting how governance and development have replaced violence and neglect, putting Junglemahal back on track. “This is one of the biggest achievements of our 15-year rule. Junglemahal is now smiling because the law and order situation is definitely in order here,” TMC candidate from Jhargram Mangal Soren said.

This narrative has resonated among sections of voters, especially in districts like Jhargram, where the BJP failed to secure any seats in the 2021 polls.

However, observers say that “anti-incumbency” coupled with persistent developmental issues in Junglemahal would pose a “stiff challenge” to the TMC.

While maintaining its organisational push, the BJP seems to have calibrated its strategy in the region. The party is not vocal on Hindutva here. It is rather focusing on “governance deficits”, alleging water scarcity, land mafia activities, encroachment on tribal lands, and concerns surrounding fake caste certificates.