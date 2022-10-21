In the united colours of Mumbai Cricket Association, again that Sharad Pawar touch

It is said that in politics, neither friends nor enemies are permanent. What better illustration of this aphorism can there be than the blow hot, blow cold relations between the BJP and the NCP? Whether in politics or sports, both at the Centre and the state, the love-hate relationship between the parties have come with shocks and surprises for observers.

In state politics, the roles of each player is clearly defined. In government, the BJP holds an upper hand over alliance partner Shinde Sena in taking policy decisions. Across the aisle, as the Leader of the Opposition, Sharad’s nephew Ajit holds the remote of the MVA.

In the Mumbai Cricket Association presidential polls, held on Thursday, Amol Kale’s victory is being attributed to NCP president Sharad Pawar. What is interesting is that Kale is a close associate of deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP. Despite holding the aces in matters of the MCA, Pawar, instead of fighting Fadnavis, joined hands with him and not only ensured a smooth election, but also Kale’s victory.

The development has left observers wondering if Pawar, Shinde and the BJP are ganging up to isolate Uddhav and his Sena faction, or if this was a temporary accommodation for cricket.

At the Garware Club dinner a mere 12 hours before the elections, Pawar displayed his ‘power play’ to win over both CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. This came amid the highly-strained relationship between the NDA and the MVA, with MVA-partner NCP having pledged unwavering support to the Uddhav Sena and the Congress, while Shinde leads his Shiv Sena faction in alliance with the BJP.

Displaying his knack of winning over staunch rivals, Pawar, in a lighter vein, told Shinde and Fadnavis, “I’m the son-in-law of veteran cricketer Sadu Shinde. The leg spinner who represented India is the father of my wife, Pratibha.” In response, Fadnavis quipped, “The CM should take note of this,” and went on to lavish praise on Pawar for his vision in cricket administration.

Arch rivals sharing a dias to celebrate some cultural and political event is not new in Maharashtra. In the past, individuals have also kept aside party tags to unite for MCA polls. What has remained constant is Pawar’s shadow over the outcomes. Unsurprisingly, soon after getting elected as a member in the MCA, Nilind Narvekar, who is close to Uddhav Thackeray, said, “When it comes to strategy, credit goes to Pawar.”

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the ease with which Pawar owned up Fadnavis’s candidate Kale, left many gobsmacked. A senior state NCP leader, requesting anonymity, said, “It is very difficult to explain ‘Pawar play’.”

Pawar’s sporting accommodations in cricket may not extend to politics, though. Pawar and Fadnavis had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections as sworn rivals, with Fadnavis announcing in public that the BJP would never have any alliance with NCP.

When the Assembly results were out, the BJP, with 133 seats, was falling short of the halfway mark of 145. The NCP suo motu announced outside support to the BJP, helping Fadnavis to become the CM. The marriage-of-convenience was short-lived, though, as within a month, the Shiv Sena formally joined the government.

Advertisement

In 2019, the Shiv Sena severed ties with BJP after the Assembly polls, joined hands with the Congress and the NCP to form the MVA, with Uddhav Thackeray as CM. But even as the alliance was being thrashed out, Fadnavis, along with Ajit Pawar, took oath of office as CM and deputy CM, respectively. Their government lasted 80 hours, though.

So what can one make of Pawar’s latest move? Officially, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “The Shinde-Fadnavis government will ensure the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena hold an edge in both the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in 2024.”

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar asserted, “The NCP will remain committed as alliance partner of the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.”