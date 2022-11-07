In Shri Naina Deviji, parties invoke Indira, Vajpayee to seek votes

In SHri Naina Deviji constituency in Bilaspur district, the poll pitch of Congress and BJP candidates revolves around invoking the legacy of respective former Prime Ministers of their parties Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee – and their former Chief Ministers in the hill state.

All praise for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former CM Virbhadra Singh for ushering in development in the hill State, Congress nominee Ram Lal Thakur, says “Without them, the Himachal Pradesh would not have reached where it is today.” Three-time minister and five-time MLA, Thakur is seeking re-election from Shri Naina Deviji, one of the four assembly constituencies in BJP national president J P Nadda’s hinterland of Bilaspur district.

Thakur says Himachal Pradesh progressed after Indira Gandhi declared it as 18th state of the country on January 25, 1971. He also praises former CM Virbhadra Singh for ushering in development. BJP candidate Randhir Sharma, on the other hand, says projects and schemes initiated during BJP regime and led by PMs and CMs of the party proved to be game changer for Himachal Pradesh. Ram Lal Thakur is hard-selling the guarantees promised by Congress party in the hill State with “data” and “history” and lashes out at BJP for taking refuge in the name of Lord Rama.

“Those who promised to end inflation in 100 days are coming to you by taking refuge in the name of Lord Rama after failing to fulfil the aspirations of the youth, the women and the farmers. Lord Rama is ours also and is not a private limited company,” says Thakur. In Nilan village where he makes the address, houses en route are painted “Dekho acche dinon ka khel, 1000 rupaye cylinder, 100 rupaye tel”. The ongoiong construction work for a railway line makes commuting a bumpy ride.

Thakur tells the gathering why Congress has decided to give Rs 300 units of free power if it forms the government. “Himachal Pradesh is a power surplus State and has been giving extra power to central grid. But, going by the history, the money for power sold by Himachal Pradesh was not paid by many States. Uttar Pradesh government led by erstwhile Mayawati did not pay Rs 200 crore [due to us], Haryana did not pay Rs 150 crore, Delhi did not pay Rs 80 crore,” says Thakur, adding that if Congress was voted to power, the surplus power out of 15000 MW that the State produced would be used to provide free power to “people of the state.”