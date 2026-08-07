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In Prashant Kishor’s win, BJP’s moment of reckoning

The Bankipur bypoll, a personal setback for both BJP national president Nitin Nabin as well as Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, may indicate a churn beyond Bihar.

Neerja column: In Prashant Kishor's win, BJP's moment of reckoningJan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor celebrates with supporters. (@jansuraajonline/X/Enhanced using AI)
Written by: Neerja Chowdhury
8 min readNew DelhiAug 7, 2026 08:31 AM IST First published on: Aug 7, 2026 at 05:30 AM IST

Who could have imagined that within weeks of wresting West Bengal from Mamata Banerjee and splitting her Trinamool Congress (TMC) – and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena once again – and coming close to mustering a two thirds majority in Parliament to push through the constitutional amendment legislation linked to Delimitation Bill in the current Monsoon Session of Parliament, the BJP dispensation would “sacrifice” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to placate protesting youths at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Similarly, who would have thought that eight months after sweeping the Bihar Assembly elections and going on to install a BJP Chief Minister on the Pataliputra gaddi for the first time, the BJP would be defeated in one of its most secure constituencies in the state, which it held for over three decades.

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