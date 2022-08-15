scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises

The Gujarat Congress promises include 10 hours of power supply without metre to farmers during daytime, waiver of farm loans up to Rs 3 lakh, prohibiting purchase of produce below MSP, and bonuses on sale of farm produce and milk.

Written by Gopal Kateshiya, Amil Bhatnagar | Rajkot, Shimla |
Updated: August 15, 2022 10:27:11 am
In Himachal, the Congress promises include free power up to 300 units, 5 lakh jobs, as well as Rs 1,500 to women between the ages of 18 and 60. This is similar to the AAP promise in Punjab to provide Rs 1,000 to women above 18.

AS THE Congress faces a spirited challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party in the two states going to polls this year, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the promises by the two are starting to sound similar.

The Gujarat Congress promises include 10 hours of power supply without metre to farmers during daytime, waiver of farm loans up to Rs 3 lakh, prohibiting purchase of produce below MSP, and bonuses on sale of farm produce and milk. Promises also include halving charges for irrigation water and allowing cattle-herders to purchase agricultural land.

In Himachal, the Congress has promised free power, jobs and financial incentives for women.

AAP, which has taken on the Modi government over accusations that it is distributing ‘revdi’, has accused the Congress of copying it in both the states, as “it has nothing to offer of its own”. AAP earlier announced 300 units of free electricity in Gujarat, like its government has implemented in Punjab.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hubPremium
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hub

AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia says what matters to people is who is making the promises. “Now, people have tools like social media and other resources to cross-verify what one is claiming. They have reasons to believe the words of Arvind Kejriwal, as they can themselves see what AAP has achieved in Delhi. If Congress leaders are serious about what they are proposing, they should first implement the same in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where the party is in power,” Italia told The Indian Express.

On Kejriwal’s announcement of free electricity and monthly cash grants to women, Italia says these were more than poll promises. “They are a part of the party’s vision for Gujarat,” he says, adding that the Congress has run out of ideas and therefore it has not managed to win any Assembly election in Gujarat in the past 27 years.

The Congress, desperate to retain the space it is losing to AAP, said its announcements were a continuation of the decisions made at the party’s Chintan Shivir in Dwarka in February this year.

Advertisement

Calling AAP the ‘B-team of the BJP’, Congress leader and former Union minister Tushar Chaudhary recently said the party would announce other promises decided at the Dwarka shivir in the coming days. However, at least one of those promises — “a chargesheet of the BJP government’s failures during the Covid-19 pandemic” – is missing so far.

Former Gujarat Congress president Arjun Modhwadia says the party had no need to “copy” AAP. “The Congress government in Punjab had already been giving free electricity and Rs 1,000 grant to women. Congress governments in Punjab also used to give free power. So, AAP’s claim that it was the first to promise free electricity has to be viewed in this context. Our Sankalp Patra for farmers and cattle-herders, as a matter of fact, details the promises the Congress made at Dwarka. Our Dwarka Sankalp Patra also promised free electricity to farmers. So rather than the Congress imitating AAP, it is the other way round,” he says.

AAP has been making gradual inroads in Gujarat, and last year replaced the Congress as the opposition in the Surat Municipal Corporation. In the Rajkot Municipal Corporation also, two of the four Congress corporators defected to AAP in April this year and the party has since been demanding that Vashram Sagathiya, one of the defectors, be recognised as Leader of Opposition in place of Congress’s Bhanuben Sorani. Kejriwal has been holding town halls with businessmen in Saurashtra, a region where the Congress made gains in the last elections. AAP has also tied up with the Bharatiya Tribal Party to attract tribals, who have traditionally been a Congress vote bank.

Advertisement

In Himachal, the Congress promises include free power up to 300 units, 5 lakh jobs, as well as Rs 1,500 to women between the ages of 18 and 60. This is similar to the AAP promise in Punjab to provide Rs 1,000 to women above 18.

The BJP government in the state already provides free power up to 125 units to all residents.

And while it is yet to come out with an employment agenda for Himachal, AAP has promised jobs to all unemployed youths in Gujarat.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 10:24:49 am

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort

3

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings cards

4

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India needs to be a developed nation in next 25 years, says PM Modi

5

Mona Singh on social media trends asking to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: 'What has Aamir Khan done to deserve this?'

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Explained: Why has Norway killed Freya, a walrus that had won people's he...
Explained: Why has Norway killed Freya, a walrus that had won people's he...
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun sa...
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun sa...
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Partition and stayed in India
Express Research

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Partition and stayed in India

Premium
'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?
Delhi Confidential

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?

Premium
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Ex-Bhutan PM Tobgay

'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes

Premium
Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement