In overtures to BJP, Om Prakash Rajbhar’s yatra queers pitch for its UP, Bihar rivals

With an eye on the OBC voters that play a key role in the polls in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the UP-based Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP)’s president Om Prakash Rajbhar has been leading a month-long “Savdhan rath yatra” across the two states.

Rajbhar’s yatra, which was kicked off from Lucknow on September 26, will conclude on October 27, the SBSP’s 20th foundation day, with a rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Interestingly, Rajbhar’s yatra has been targeting the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Janata Dal (U), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress — all of whom are the opponents of the BJP.

While the JD(U) is looking to expand its footprint in UP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by joining hands with the SP and its smaller allies like Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), the SBSP’s aggressive yatra may hurt them in certain pockets of eastern UP and Bihar while giving advantage to the BJP. “SBSP in this yatra is trying to make OBCs cautious about these parties who show concerns for the rights of these communities only when they are in the Opposition but forget about their concerns and promises when they are in power,” said SBSP spokesperson Arun Rajbhar.

Also read in Political Pulse | Hope in Delhi after Amit Shah’s visit: Preparatory work on course, J&K polls by next summer

The SBSP had contested the 2022 UP Assembly elections in alliance with the SP, with the party winning six of the 19 seats it had fought and Om Prakash Rajbhar winning his election from Zahoorabad. However, after the polls Rajbhar had started criticising SP president Akhilesh Yadav, even as SBSP MLAs indulged in cross-voting in support of the BJP-led NDA’s nominee Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election. Subsequently, the two allies parted ways.

The SBSP had contested the 2017 UP Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and had won four seats. Rajbhar was inducted into the Yogi Adityanath cabinet but he resigned and broke up with the saffron party a couple of years later over “OBC issues”.

Referring to Rajbhar’s ongoing yatra, the SBSP leaders claim that it would pass through all 75 districts of UP and 38 districts of Bihar. The SBSP has constituted state teams to take out yatra through different regions of both the states. In Bihar, state party chief Uday Narayan Rajbhar is doing it. Om Prakash Rajbhar will address a rally in Bihar’s Katihar district on October 14.

Advertisement

On the Yatra’s objectives, the SBSP spokesman said, “In Bihar, RJD was earlier demanding caste census when it was in the Opposition. JD(U) too was advocating for caste-based census when it was with BJP. But after JD(U) quit NDA and formed government with RJD, both JD(U) and RJD have become silent on the issue. We are making OBC and all other deprived sections cautious about such parties in Bihar. Issue will be raised at a grand rally in Patna on October 27.”

In UP, Arun said, the SP and the BSP were maintaining silence on the SBSP’s demand for implementation of recommendation of the OBC Social Justice Committee. In its recommendations, the committee, constituted in 2018, had favoured the division of backward castes in three categories, “pichda (backward), ati picchda (extremely backward) and sarvadhik picchda (most backward)”.

Also read in Political Pulse | Destination tribal vote, all roads lead to Tripura royal palace on Dussehra

The SBSP has been going soft on the BJP in the course of the yatra. When asked that the party’s campaign against the SP, BSP, JD(U), RJD and Congress may help the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Arun said, “The interests of the society is top-most priority for us.” He said that when the SBSP chief had met CM Adityanath on September 20 to press for the inclusion of “Bhar and Rajbhar” communities in the Scheduled Tribes (STs) category, the CM had give him a “positive assurance”. He also said that Rajbhar has also decided to call on the President, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to raise this issue.

Advertisement

“We are not targeting the BJP because BJP (government) is concerned about our issues like inclusion of Bhar and Rajbhar communities in STs, examination of recommendations of the Social Justice Committee and assessment of representation of OBCs in government departments,” Arun said.

A Social Justice Committee set up by the then Chief Minister Rajnath Singh in 2001 had estimated the OBCs to be 43.13% of UP’s population. Among OBCs, the report estimated Yadavs to be 19.4%, Kurmis 7.46%, Kachhi-Kushwaha-Shakya-Maurya-Saini-Mali 6.69%, Lodhs 4.9%, Jats 3.6%, Kewat (Nishad) 4.33%, Shepherd-Pal-Baghel 4.43%, Kahar-Kashyap 3.31%, and Bhar-Rajbhar 2.44%.