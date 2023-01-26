In last R-Day before elections, CM Bhupesh Baghel acts on promise in 2018 polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Thursday made a slew of announcements during his Republic Day speech as he focussed on the unemployed youth, women, and the tribal population of the state.

Baghel made the announcements in the morning after unfurling the tricolour on the Lalbag Parade Ground in Jagdalpur city, the headquarters of the Bastar district, as the country celebrated the 74th Republic Day.

In a major announcement, Baghel, who has been in power for four years, announced a monthly allowance for the state’s unemployed youth from the next financial year starting in April. This was one of the major poll promises in the Congress manifesto for the Assembly elections in 2018, when the party came back to power after a gap of 15 years.

Among the new schemes, he talked about the establishment of women’s groups, women entrepreneurs, businesswomen, and women-led start-ups.

Baghel also announced several developmental and social works that he said his government will undertake this year. He said a rural industry policy will be formulated in Chhattisgarh to strengthen its cottage industry-based rural economy to provide more employment opportunities and boost people’s income.

“A scheme will be introduced to provide financial aid of Rs 50000 to construction workers, who have registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, for three consecutive years to build their own houses,” he said.

The chief minister said the State Government has also decided to constitute the Chhattisgarh State Innovation Commission. “This commission will contribute towards pacing up the progress of the state through innovation. Units located in industrial areas developed by the Industries Department will be exempted from the property tax. Followed by the excellent response to the Bijli Bill Half Scheme, a state-of-the-art system for online complaint and redressal will be developed for the convenience of electricity consumers” said Baghel.

He said, as part of other development works, an aerocity will be developed near the Swami Vivekananda Airport to promote facilities for passengers, ensure commercial development of the airport area, and generate employment at Raipur Airport. “The Kharun River, which is seen as the lifeline and centre of public faith for Raipur and Durg district, is also an important centre of trade and entertainment. An excellent river waterfront will be developed on the Kharun River,” he said.

Baghel also emphasised on the importance of preserving and celebrating tribal culture and announced a grant of Rs 10,000 to each gram panchayat for organising tribal festivals in the Bastar and Surguja divisions as well as in scheduled areas of the state. A festival will be organised on Ramayana and Mata Kaushalya, he added.

Baghel said, “The people of Chhattisgarh have immense faith in Bhancha Ram and Mata Kaushalya. To honour the faith and sentiments of people towards this legend, the National Ramayana/Manas Mandali Festival will be organised every year. Chhattisgarh is the land of Mata Kaushalya. Kaushalya Mahotsav will be organised every year in Chandkhuri.”