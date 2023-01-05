In KCR’s Andhra foray, a former Chandrababu Naidu aide finds a second wind

A former civil servant who went on to become a minister in the Chandrababu Naidu-led government, Ravela Kishore Babu, whose political career seemed to be over a few months ago, is among the big names who have joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as it begins its political journey in Andhra Pradesh.

The 65-year-old joined the party on Monday along with retired IAS officer Thota Chandrashekar who will head the state unit of the party and former IRS officer Chintala Parthasarathy, among others.

Babu took voluntary retirement from the Indian Railway Traffic Service in 2013 and joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In the Assembly polls the following year, Naidu fielded him from the Prathipadu (SC) Assembly constituency in Guntur and inducted him into the Cabinet. He was appointed the minister for social welfare, tribal welfare, and empowerment but was dropped during a reshuffle in April 2017.

In November 2018, Babu jumped ship to the Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor Pawan Kalyan after the TDP leadership indicated he might not be renominated for the following Assembly election.

The JSP fielded Babu from Prathipadu but he finished a distant third. In June 2019, he joined the BJP and left the party last May, dropping out of political life.

“I was looking for an appropriate political platform that represents the downtrodden sections of society at the national level. The BRS has offered that platform. We will be given lots of opportunities and responsibilities to work for various sections of people,” Babu said on Monday following his appointment.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar started his political career immediately after retiring in March 2009. He joined the Praja Rayam Party (PRP) set up by actor-turned-politician K Chiranjeevi. He contested from Guntur on a PRP ticket in the 2009 Assembly polls but lost. He quit the PRP and joined the YSRCP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and contested from the Eluru parliamentary seat. He lost this to the TDP and subsequently left the Jagan-led party.

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has announced that as part of the party’s national ambition, it will enter the states of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka and contest in some seats.

The BRS makes its entry into Andhra Pradesh at a time when the ruling YSR Congress Party and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are on a strong footing in the state. Jagan Reddy has set his party the target of winning all 175 Assembly seats in the state in the 2024 Assembly polls, while Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to people to bring him back to power if they want him to remain in politics. The Jana Sena Party, which has an alliance with the BJP, is also part of the crowded political arena in the state.