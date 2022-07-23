In Jharkhand, Cong counts the ‘cross-votes’, ensuing danger of ‘Operation Lotus’

July 23, 2022 9:40:30 am
“Jiska dar tha wahi hua (what we were apprehensive of has occurred),” a Jharkhand Congress leader said after Presidential election results emerged on Thursday. What he meant was that cross-voting for Droupadi Murmu, former Jharkhand Governor and the NDA candidate, had been abundant.
Of 79 votes polled in the 81-member Assembly — one vote was found invalid and one MLA did not turn up due to ill-health — 70 went to Murmu. Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition’s candidate, received only nine.
While JMM has 30 MLAs and BJP 26, Congress is the third-largest party in the state with 18 legislators, followed by AJSU and Independents (2 each), and RJD, CPI(ML) and NCP (1 each).
Congress spokesperson and the party’s ‘Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan’ (empowerment campaign) convenor Alok Dubey said, “At least nine votes (for Murmu) came from Congress, it seems. It is a matter of concern and we will look into it.”
Subscriber Only Stories
A senior party leader said: “There has always been some amount of dissatisfaction in the state Congress, but that is true for all parties. But given the current situation, where Operation Lotus can be a reality in Jharkhand any time, this cross-voting needs to be assessed. Some Congress MLAs, though, may have voted for Murmu since there is no provision for whip.”
Besides, this leader pointed out, seven Congress MLAs belong to the Adivasi community, which may have weighed in their mind while voting for Murmu. This, the leader said, is “a key reason why Shibu Soren issued a diktat to all (JMM) MPs and MLAs to vote for Droupadi Murmu.”
Another veteran Congress leader did not see cross-voting per se as a problem but raised concerns over the coalition government led by Hemant Soren. “There is no leader among the (Congress) legislators who can change sides and tell other MLAs to follow him. So most of what we hear [about BJP wooing party’s legislators] is rubbish,” this leader said. “However, there has been an attempt to discredit the government by BJP, and they are doing that successfully, given how the CM has been embroiled in the mining issue and CM’s aide Pankaj Mishra was recently arrested by ED.
“In case, the Election Commission decides to disqualify the Chief Minister, we will see how things play out.”
While JMM is tight-lipped over what it is in the offing, opposition BJP has mounted an attack on the Soren government.
A state BJP worker said: “There is something brewing, but the state leadership is of the view that only two years are left for the next (Assembly) election, and there is no need to ruffle any feathers. But there is another view that the Soren government is at its lowest ebb, and something has to be done. No one has a clear idea what is cooking.”
In the last three years since the coalition government took charge, there have been multiple instances of the Congress walking a tightrope in Jharkhand politics. First, former state unit chief Ajoy Kumar resigned, accusing senior party leaders of grabbing political posts for personal benefit. In July last year, Congress MLA Naman Bixal Kongari claimed that some unknown people had approached him on multiple occasions and offered Rs 1 crore and a ministerial berth to topple the JMM-Congress-RJD government. An FIR is also being registered against three persons in the case.
One theory in the political circle is that the Soren government should give some positions to Congress MLAs or workers in 35 posts currently vacant in various Boards and Corporations in the state in a bid to settle dissatisfaction and lack of stability among Congress leaders and workers.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed
Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surnamePremium
Can Neeraj Chopra become the first since 2009 to hold Olympics, World C'ship at the same time?
Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1
Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong, do not take TMC for granted'Premium
Latest News
Noida: GNIDA conducts anti-encroachment drive on land worth Rs 40 crore
5 held for sending man fake link to activate credit card, duping him of Rs 3.5 lakh
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
World Athletics Championships: Javelin thrower Annu Rani finishes seventh
IMD issues red alert for central Telangana districts today
Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon convicted of contempt of US Congress
SSC scam raids: Who is Arpita Mukherjee, found with Rs 20 crore at home?
Wary of Goa Congress ‘defection’, Opposition gives BJP walkover in deputy Speaker poll
This monsoon, keep dandruff at bay with these effective tips
Yasin Malik goes on hunger strike in Tihar, alleges case not being probed properly
Presidential polls: At least 11 Cong MLAs cross-voted in MP
Wrist assured, Rishabh Pant & Suryakumar Yadav will ensure Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma wouldn’t be missed