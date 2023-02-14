In its choice of Governors from east UP, BJP walks caste tightrope

The BJP’s successful social-engineering strategy that has brought it much electoral success reflected in the appointments and rejig of Governors on Sunday. Three of the names on the list announced by the President’s Secretariat are leaders from east UP, all from different communities. While first-time Governors Shiv Pratap Shukla and Lakshman Prasad Acharya are Brahmin and Adivasi, respectively, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan who has been moved to Meghalaya was once one of BJP’s most prominent faces from the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

BJP insiders said the appointments could counter the Opposition in the aftermath of the Ramcharitmanas episode and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on the caste system.

“The appointments from UP have been made with an eye on the next parliamentary polls,” said a BJP leader. “From 2014 onwards, upper castes and non-Yadav OBCs, as well as non-Jatav Dalits, have come together in UP under the Hindu umbrella to support the BJP. But the recent row over Ramcharitmanas can create division between upper castes, OBCs, and Dalits. The Opposition was again trying to create the same caste divisions following the RSS chief’s remark. To counter that politics the BJP has given a message that it does not differentiate between Brahmins, SC-STs, and OBCs and respects them equally.”

The BJP had been feeling the heat ever since Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav revived the demand for a caste census in recent weeks. The SP brought up the caste census issue following the controversy triggered by Swami Prasad Maurya’s remarks criticising the Ramcharitmanas. Initially reluctant to comment on the caste-census demand when the SP chief raised it last year in the run-up to the Assembly elections — possibly because the party believed it might give a new lease of life to regional parties that have adopted OBC consolidation as the strategy to counter it — Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the BJP was not against such a survey.

This was the first time a senior party leader in UP had said on record that the party was not against a caste census. According to BJP insiders, the party was apprehensive about the SP succeeding in establishing the perception of being a party of OBCs and Dalits. This, according to BJP sources, could have proved to be damaging ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Opposition had also tried to corner the BJP after Bhagwat said last week that the “illusion” of caste superiority was misleading and there were no differences between people belonging to different castes.

A BJP leader said that with the gubernatorial appointments the BJP had also sought to keep up the morale of its workers as all three on the list had been dedicated party workers who rose through the ranks.

Shukla, who is now the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, is a prominent Brahmin leader from east UP. The 70-year-old lost the Assembly polls from Gorakhpur in 2002 to Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, now a Rajya Sabha MP, after contesting as an Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha candidate and receiving the support of Yogi Adityanath, then the Gorakhpur MP. He worked for the party organisation for the following decade.

He was rewarded with a state BJP vice-president post in 2012, and four years later he found himself in the Rajya Sabha and soon afterwards in the Union Cabinet as Minister of State for Finance. In December 2021, Shukla placed him in charge of a four-member committee that was set up to reach out to the Brahmin community ahead of the Assembly polls.

Acharya, the 68-year-old Sikkim Governor, is from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community of Kharwars, which has a significant presence in the districts of Varanasi, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, Ballia, Deoria, and Chaudauli apart from Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. A former RSS leader, Acharya worked in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad before moving to the BJP. There, he headed the state unit of the BJP’s Scheduled Tribes Morcha. Sources said Acharya has Narendra Modi’s trust and when the prime minister opened his constituency office in Varanasi, Acharya was among the leaders assigned the responsibility of meeting visitors and addressing their grievances.

Phagu Chauhan, 75, was the BJP’s prominent OBC face in the region and now has been shifted to poll-bound Meghalaya.

He had been appointed to Bihar in July 2019, a year before Assembly elections were held in the state. Sources in the BJP said the top leadership wanted an “experienced person in the Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

“Also, by retaining Chauhan as Governor, the BJP has given a message that it trusts and respects OBCs. This message had become essential after the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) broke its alliance with the BJP and formed the Grand Alliance government with RJD in Bihar,” said a BJP leader.