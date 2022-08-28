In govt-run SSKM Hospital, Kolkata, a ‘home away from home’ for politicians

IT’S EASY to see why Woodburn Block in the government-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata is the first stop for “ailing” politicians, particularly those one step away from detention. With its rooms furnished with refrigerators and LED TVs, this VVIP wing is far-removed from the rest of the premier multi-speciality institute, with long queues of patients waiting to be attended and harried staff struggling to keep up.

In the past few years, almost all members of the ruling Trinamool Congress facing cases have landed up here. In 2015, then Transport Minister Madan Mitra was here for five of the six months of his arrest in the Saradha chit fund scam. In 2021, late Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukerjee and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee were both lodged here post their arrest in the Narada case. On July 24, the Enforcement Directorate claimed before the Calcutta High Court that former minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in the teachers’ recruitment case, was “faking illness” at SSKM. The court ordered that Chatterjee be checked by AIIMS Bhubaneswar instead, and after AIIMS ruled that he didn’t require hospitalisation, the former TMC No. 2 was finally arrested.

Days later, on August 8, SSKM finally turned away Anubrata Mandal — who had done a 17-day stint here in April while evading CBI summons in a cattle smuggling case — leading to his arrest.

The Woodburn Block is named after British lieutenant governor Sir John Woodburn, who is known for his commendable work during the plague epidemic that swept Calcutta (as it was known then) in the early years of the 20th century. Incidentally, apart from hospitals, he had carried out extensive reforms in the Prisons Department of Bengal.

The Woodburn Block has 35 rooms in all, of three kinds – the most expensive are for a reasonable Rs 4,000 a day, and others for Rs 2,000 or Rs 2,500. An attendant comes at an equally easy-on-the-pocket Rs 750 for 24 hours.

Marzuana Bibi, a resident of Murshidabad, is among those who have been waiting at the hospital for a room in its Orthopaedic Department. She has heard of the politicians parked at SSKM for days, she says; among viral memes doing the rounds, one describes the hospital as “a home away from home” for TMC leaders.

“I have been trying for a bed for three days. But my mother is being treated outside the ward, with doctors saying they will allot a bed as soon as one is free,” says Marzuana.

Opposition parties accuse the TMC government of having reduced the Woodburn Block to a “resort” for tainted party leaders, with those admitted here able to lie low till the case is diluted or they manage to get bail.

Says BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar: “These leaders enjoy State hospitality at SSKM. It is easy to influence government hospital authorities and get reports in their favour. This must stop.”

Dr Manas Gumta, Secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors, said: “Doctors are undoubtedly under pressure from political leaders. If a request comes from the highest authority, what can one do?”

TMC leader Madan Mitra, among those to have had an extended stay at SSKM, is full of pride while describing Woodburn Block as a “royal suite”. “If BJP leaders are ever summoned and they want to take shelter here, I will get them admitted. Woodburn is like a royal suite in a king’s palace. You get top facilities in a government set-up… at half the rates. Out of 35 cabins, 30 are mostly occupied by ordinary people, so the BJP’s claims are nonsense.”

He further jokes that not just illness, the BJP appears to be saying that the Bengal-run hospital “has so much power that they can protect anyone from the ED and CBI too”.

Dr Gautam Das, Professor of Surgery at SSKM Hospital, says they always have a rush of patients as the super-speciality hospital is one of a kind in Bengal. “Anyone can get a bed in the Woodburn Block; there is no bar. But it is also true that political persons or VIPs are making the most of it,” he says.

Pointing out that the Block is not equipped to handle patients who need immediate intervention, Dr Das admitted there could be a grey area in admissions. “Sometimes under pressure, even if someone doesn’t need hospitalisation, it is advised as per the convenience of the patient.”

Sources said that following the recent controversy, a decision has been taken to ensure that calls regarding admissions of VIPs are taken strictly as per the advice of the team or medical board formed to check them.

Incidentally, the number of non-VIP patients is creeping up at Woodburn Block since Partha Chattterjee was sent to AIIMS in an embarrassing snub. On the day The Indian Express visited the block, 90% of the beds were occupied, and there was not a single VIP patient.

While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds the Health portfolio, the Medical Superintendent of SSKM refused to comment on the matter.