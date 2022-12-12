scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

In first decision, Himachal CM Sukhu appoints aide denied poll ticket as political advisor

Sunil Sharma, who has in the past served as the president of the Congress's Hamirpur district unit and the party's state general secretary, was among the frontrunners for the party ticket from Hamirpur.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appointed close associate Sunil Sharma as his political advisor. (Express photos)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has, in his first decision, appointed close associate Sunil Sharma as his political advisor. Sharma will hold the rank of Cabinet minister, a notification issued by Chief Secretary R D Dhiman Sunday said.

Sukhu took the decision hours after he was sworn in as the 15th chief minister of the hill state.

Sunil Sharma, who has in the past served as the president of the Congress’s Hamirpur district unit and the party’s state general secretary, was among the frontrunners for the party ticket from Hamirpur.

Must Read |Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu sworn in: 5 things to know about the new Himachal Pradesh CM

Sources within the Congress said that Sukhu too had sent Sunil Sharma’s name to the party high command. The party, however, initially named Ashish Sharma, a local ‘gausevak’ , as its candidate. Following protests from within the party, the Congress, on the last day of nomination, replaced Ashish Sharma with Dr. Pushpendra Verma. Ashish Sharma rebelled against the party, contested as an Independent and defeated Verma by 12,899 votes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’

The appointment of Sunil Sharma, who was also a member of the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission during the previous Congress government in the state, by Sukhu is being seen as the power centre shifting from Upper Himachal to Lower Himachal. However, sources in the party said, leaders from Hamirpur, Una, and Kangra might be given important portfolios in the Cabinet, which is likely to be expanded soon.

In another appointment, Danbir Thakur, a retired state administrative services officer, has been appointed advisor to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

In the previous Jai Ram Thakur led-government, BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal was the political advisor to the CM. Earlier, questions had been raised over “political interference” in day-to-day administrative and government affairs by the political advsiors.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 09:08:51 pm
Next Story

Pakistan-based OTT app blocked for showing anti-India content

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close