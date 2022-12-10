In Brahmin outreach, CM Khattar set to attend ‘Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh’

Less than a month after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the statue of the 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan in Kulana village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is going to be the chief guest at “Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh” to be held in Karnal Sunday. This state-level event is being organised by the Khattar-led dispensation to commemorate the “Brahmin icon” Parshuram in an apparent bid to woo the community.

Officials said the Khattar government has taken the initiative to honour all the great saints under the “Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana”. “So far, many such programmes have been organised by the government across the state and moving ahead with this Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh is being organised in Karnal,” they said.

Sources said all the BJP’s MPs and MLAs in Haryana belonging to the Brahmin community have been invited to the Parshuram event apart from members of various communities.

In the past few months, the BJP-led coalition government in Haryana, which also includes Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), has organised several events to remember the saints of different communities in order to reach out to them. Sources said there has been a feeling in the BJP circles that the party should hold such events to commemorate the icons of all communities in order to deepen its bonds with the members of different sections of society.

Commenting on the Karnal event, Khattar said: “The people from Haryana as well as other states will be welcomed at Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh. The state government is determined to make the programmes organised in honour of all the saints successful.”

The CM said that the Parshuram event will serve as a source of inspiration for the entire society, adding that “The purpose of the programmes is to honour the great saints and to showcase their work done in the interest of the society.”

Khattar also said, “Lord Parshuram is revered by all. By taking birth in a Brahmin clan, Lord Parshuram not only acquired the knowledge of Vedas and scriptures, but also adopted the nature of a Kshatriya and was called the knower of all weapons and scriptures. Lord Parshuram took up weapons with the aim of establishing social justice and equality and to protect the rights of the oppressed sections of the society.”