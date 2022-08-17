scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post

The court also ruled that if the coordinator and the joint coordinator are of the opinion that, for any reason further direction is required for conducting the GC meeting or need assistance of a commissioner for conducting the meeting, it is open for them to approach it and seek necessary relief.

Written by Arun Janardhanan | Chennai |
August 17, 2022 11:56:37 pm
AIADMK, EK Palaniswami, Madras High Court, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsJustice G Jayachandran’s order came on petitions filed by OPS and GC member Vairamuthu, which questioned the legality of holding the July 11 meeting of the GC, the party's highest

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo as of June 23 in the AIADMK affairs, ruling as invalid the party’s July 11 General Council (GC) meeting, which had passed the resolution elevating ex-Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) as its interim general secretary.

Dealing a blow to EPS, the court’s ruling gave a major reprieve to his AIADMK rival O Panneerselvam (OPS) as the latter was not only removed from the party’s top post of coordinator but was also removed from its primary membership by the EPS camp in the wake of the July 11 GC meeting.

Justice G Jayachandran’s order came on petitions filed by OPS and GC member Vairamuthu, which questioned the legality of holding the July 11 meeting of the GC, the party’s highest body. The court’s order said there shall not be any GC meet of the party without the joint consent of coordinator OPS and joint coordinator EPS. “There shall be no impediment for the coordinator and the joint coordinator on their own to convene the General Council meeting jointly to decide the affairs of the party including amendment of the party constitution restoring single leadership,” the order said.

The court also ruled that if the coordinator and the joint coordinator are of the opinion that, for any reason further direction is required for conducting the GC meeting or need assistance of a commissioner for conducting the meeting, it is open for them to approach it and seek necessary relief.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...Premium
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

While the petitioners argued that the notice for the July 11 meeting was against the party rules as it was convened by persons without authority to do so under rules 19 (vii) and 20A (viii) of the AIADMK constitution. “An unsigned invitation dated July 1, 2022 by unspecified body who has no right traceable to the bye-laws cannot be considered as a valid notice for General Council meeting,” they argued, adding that the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator cannot be termed as vacant or lapsed by the efflux of time.

The EPS camp argued in the court that the mode of election for the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator that came into the party’s rule book by way of amendment pursuant to the resolution passed by the Executive Council (EC) lapsed since it was not ratified by the GC as per the party constitution. “Realising the said lapse, the Executive Council which met on December 1, 2021 decided to place the amendment before the General Council for ratification. But the amendment was not ratified in the meeting held on June 23, 2022. Hence there can be no other consequence other than to hold the posts of the coordinator and the joint coordinator as lapsed from June 23, 2022 for want of ratification by the General Council,” it said.

The EPS faction contended that it was always the party’s practice to issue a notice for convening the GC and EC meetings and that the 95 per cent of the party members were proceeding towards the direction of a “single leadership” for the party’s effective functioning.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The EPS camp also argued that the OPS faction wants to retain “dual leadership” which, it charged, was found to be “unworkable” and “detrimental” to the interest of the party and against the wish of the majority of its members.

Hailing the court’s order, OPS said the AIADMK’s “bitter days” were over and that its unity would be established soon. “I believe in dharma. So the judiciary, party cadres and the people of Tamil Nadu who stood for justice were on my side. Nobody can illegally capture a political party. Those who indulge in such acts will be rejected by people,’’ he said.

Advertisement

On the other hand, K P Munuswamy of the EPS group claimed it was not a setback for them. “The court has given an order. We will discuss with our cadres and leaders and then make a decision (about our next course of action),” he said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 11:56:37 pm

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

4

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film sees 85 per cent drop in earnings, expected to be removed from cinemas soon

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’

Premium
Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free
Opinion

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement