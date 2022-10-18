In BJP’s fort Nagpur, Congress now controls most panchayat samitis

Ahead of the Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll and the BMC elections that the BJP is focused on, the Congress has got a morale boost in Maharashtra.

In the recently declared results for posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson of 13 panchayat samitis in Nagpur district, the Congress won nine of the chairperson posts and eight of the deputy chairperson posts. The NCP won three chairperson posts, and the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde one.

Also in Political Pulse | Andheri (East) no-contest: The bypoll bonhomie hides many internal tussles

While the BJP is at pains to underline that this is a very minor result, the fact that the Congress has scored in a district where the RSS is headquartered and from where senior BJP leaders hail is undoubtedly embarrassing for the party.

The BJP heavyweights who belong to Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, include Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, apart from Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

While the Congress won the chairperson posts in Saoner, Kalmeshwar, Parseoni, Mounda, Kamptee, Umred, Bhiwapur, Kuhi and Nagpur Rural panchayat samitis, the NCP won in Katol, Narkhed and Hingna, and the Shinde Sena in Ramtek.

Former Congress minister Nitin Raut, who belongs to Nagpur, attributed the party’s performance to the “good work at the grass-roots” in the past three years, including the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. “We implemented a lot of public welfare schemes, which earned the party public goodwill. The Congress leaders and ministers worked as a team,” Raut, who was the Nagpur guardian minister, said.

Bawankule said it would be wrong to read more into the Nagpur results. “If the Congress wants to flaunt their success as a sign of the outcome in the general elections, it is not the case. What we are discussing is the Congress’s upper hand in securing maximum chairperson and deputy chairperson posts in gram panchayats confined to Nagpur district.”

Advertisement

Bawankule also argued that the elections to the panchayat samitis took place under the MVA government, two years ago. “So, they (the MVA) have more members in panchayat samitis… Since they have a majority, they are bound to win the posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson.”

A Congress leader said this reaction was typical of the BJP. “ When the BJP is on the back foot, it comes out with some technical explanation. Had they won so many posts, they would have taken to the streets to celebrate.”

A BJP general secretary requesting anonymity also admitted that the Nagpur results could not be brushed under the carpet. “The Congress gaining a foothold in Nagpur district is certainly a cause of serious concern,” the senior leader said, adding that the BJP would be holding a discussion on what went wrong soon, like it does after every “political setback”.

Advertisement

Another leader said: “ It’s not about Nagpur district alone. Sometimes even the smallest win is enough to inculcate hope in a party.”

The leader also points out that the ripple effects from Nagpur results can damage the party if these have an impact on the 11 districts of the Vidarbha region, that hold 11 Lok Sabha and as many as 62 Assembly seats (nearly one-fourth of the state’s total of 288).

The BJP has traditionally had an upper hand in Vidarbha. In the 2014 Assembly elections, it won 44 of 62 Assembly seats here. This came down to 29 in 2019, and coincided with the BJP’s ouster from power.

The Monday results of elections to 889 gram panchayats have given the BJP some firepower to hit back. Though the elections to panchayats in Maharashtra are on held on party symbol, Deputy CM Fadnavis said their calculation was that, “out of the 889, the BJP won 397 gram panchayats. We have once again emerged as the number one party in Maharashtra.”

Counting the Shinde Sena’s numbers, the two allies together claim to have won 478 gram panchayats, against 299 by the Congress, NCP and Uddhav Sena coalition.