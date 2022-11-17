In Bengal co-op, BJP and CPM are friends, in need to fight TMC

If politics makes strange bedfellows, it doesn’t get stranger than this. Sitting side by side at a cubicle in the ground-floor office of Baharampur Cooperative Agricultural Society Ltd in Kamarda, 142 km from the state capital where their parties fight daily political battles, are local BJP leader Nrishingha Dhara and local CPI(M) worker Ashok Das.

Both were fielded by the ‘Samabyay Bachao Samity (Save Cooperatives Organisation)’ – the name for the undeclared coalition of the BJP and CPI(M) that swept all the 63 seats in the polls held for the cooperative on November 6, blanking out the ruling Trinamool Congress. Of these 63, 43 are BJP leaders, and 20 of the CPI(M).

Dhara and Das, who make no mention of their party affiliations while on the cooperative premises, stress that it is vital that “everyone gets together” to thwart the dominant TMC. They also hope that the model will be repeated in the panchayat polls due early next year in the state; last time, the TMC was widely accused of strong-hand tactics, including not letting its rivals file nominations.

While the BJP has been more open about the arrangement, with a section calling for more such alliances at the grass-root level, the CPI(M) that prides itself on its ideological purity has set up an internal probe to look into the development and “take steps against it”.

Of the 63 candidates who won in the November 6 polls, the Samabyay Bachao Samity won in 52 seats uncontested, after the TMC withdrew from 34 of the 46 seats where it had put up candidates.

The Baharampore co-operative agricultural credit society Limited office at Nandakumar under the district of East Midnapore. (Express/Partha Paul) The Baharampore co-operative agricultural credit society Limited office at Nandakumar under the district of East Midnapore. (Express/Partha Paul)

Dhara, 38, a dealer in betel leaves, is the saha-pramukh of the BJP’s Nandakumar-1 Mandal. He says the arrangement with the CPM was needed “to save our cooperative from the TMC”. “There is rampant corruption within the ruling party, be it rural programmes or jobs for teachers.”

During the elections, Dhara adds, they didn’t put up any party banners. “Our win is not only a big realisation for us, but for all of Bengal, that we should stand together,” he says, noting that the panchayat polls were not far.

Das, also a betel leaf dealer, is a member of the CPI(M)’s local branch committee. Calling the Samabyay Bachao Samiti’s win “a victory of the people”, Das says: “Most of us had won in the 2017 cooperative polls too. This time we held a meeting (in October) and decided that we will stand together, without mentioning our political affiliations. People saw the good work we had done, and the corrupt TMC standing opposite us. We held meetings in villages showcasing our panel of candidates together.”

About 10 minutes away from the cooperative office, CPI(M) member Srimanta Kumar Jana (32), among the 63 Samabyay Bachao Samity winners, is sitting outside his house with BJP worker Subrata Maity.

Jana is more forthright about the contradictions of the arrangement. “We and the BJP have different ideologies. I am a Leftist and I cannot be a Rightist. However, at the village level, there is no other way than to cooperate with the BJP. Be it the cooperative or the panchayat polls, it is the only way to stop the terror tactics of the TMC.”

Acknowledging the CPI(M) leadership’s censure at the arrangement, Jana says: “But this is the reality here. Maybe in the Lok Sabha polls we will fight each other. But not in the panchayat.”

A father of two, who earns Rs 200-250 a day driving an electric auto-rickshaw, Jana adds that nobody can doubt his loyalty towards the party. “I still buy Ganashakti (the CPI-M’s mouthpiece) every day, and contribute Rs 70 every month to the party. I give a free ride to our workers whenever we have a meeting. (But) just four-five active workers of us are left in every village now. Many of our comrades have joined the BJP. I am the one who sits on a chat (gunny bag) with our flag near the booth during elections. However, in the panchayat polls, my chat should be close to the one where the BJP people sit.”

Maity crossed over to the BJP from the TMC along with Suvendu Adhikari, once one of the TMC’s senior-most leaders and now a top BJP face. Maity says he is tired of the corruption under the TMC, and reaching an arrangement with CPI(M) workers was not tough. “In our village, everyone knows everyone. It is easy to coordinate without merging the flags.”

BJP Nandakumar-1 Mandal president Dulal Mondol says, “We are confident that if free and fair elections are allowed in panchayats, the BJP will get a majority in this area. People are angry at the TMC for its rampant corruption… Officially, though, the CPI(M) and BJP cannot be together.”

CPI(M) district committee member Karunashankar Bhowmik, who spoke over the phone, insisted that the district leadership was unaware of the arrangement. “Our party comrades fought the cooperative elections without informing the party district leadership. Later we came to know that their main target was to keep the TMC out… to save the institution from corruption,” Bhowmik says, adding the CPI(M) had sent show cause notices to the workers over this.

Senior CPI(M) leaders rule out any similar understanding in the panchayat elections. Party leader Sujan Chakraborty says, “It were the local people who decided that the existing committee of the cooperative was working well and should continue… There is no question of reaching an adjustment with the BJP in any situation.”

Having displaced the CPI(M) as the main Opposition in the state, the BJP has less to lose from such an understanding, and its leader Dilip Ghosh says they welcome it. “In other places too, this should be the case. And the TMC will see it in the coming days.”

Claiming he didn’t know “who has joined hands with whom”, he says if the local people back such a move against the corrupt, “what more is there to say?”.

TMC leaders dismiss claims by the CPI(M) and BJP of this being a “local development”, saying what had happened was proof of the tacit understanding between the two.

A member of No. 3 Dakshin Narkelda gram panchayat, Dilip Jana of the TMC says: “The BJP and CPI(M) claim to be arch rivals but they have a hidden alliance. The cooperative elections have made this as clear as daylight. They knew they could not win on their own… If the CPI(M) and BJP have the guts, they should fight the panchayat elections as an alliance. We will defeat them with the people’s vote.”

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh says, “This type of alliance is good for us as people understand now that the BJP and CPI(M) are the same.”