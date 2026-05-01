In Bengal, 48 seats showed voter dip, account for 28% of deletions

THE West Bengal elections stood out for two reasons: one, a new criterion of ‘logical discrepancies’ that deleted 27.16 lakh names from electoral roll, and two, a record turnout of 92.95% which saw 31 lakh more votes polled compared with 2021.

An analysis of the two sets of data throws up 96 seats, which display a telling pattern. In 48 seats, the number of voters this time was lower than in 2021. These 48 account for 28% of the total 27.16 lakh deletions. This suggests that the Special Intensive Revision could have had an impact on the number of voters who turned out.