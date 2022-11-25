In AAP video, Kejriwal reaches out to Cong voters in Gujarati

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) put out a video Thursday that showed Delhi Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal appealing to the Congress voters in Gujarat not to vote for the grand old party as it was, he said, “never going to form the government”.

Kejriwal is shown in the video addressing the Congress supporters in the poll-bound state in Gujarati, saying: “Namaskar! Kem cho? Maja ma? Shu tame Congress na samrthak cho? Humesha Congress ne mat aapta aavyo cho? Toh maari tamane ek vinanti che…Aa vakhate Congress ne mat na aapsho. Aa vakhate Aam Aadmi Party ne mat aapsho. (Hello! How are you? Good? Are you the supporters of Congress? Have you always voted for Congress? I have one request for you… This time do not vote for Congress. This time vote for AAP.”)

Seeking to replace the Congress as the main challenger of the ruling BJP in Gujarat, the AAP has all along been urging the people of the state not to “spoil” their votes by backing the Congress, charging that after being elected the latter’s MLAs would cross over to the saffron camp.

The Punjab CM and AAP leader, Bhagwant Mann, has also attacked the Congress for allegedly “selling out” its MLAs to the BJP.

The AAP’s star campaigners like Kejriwal and Mann, who have been regularly touring Gujarat for the past several weeks, have so far restricted their campaign pitch to Hindi in their rallies, road shows and public interactions except for greetings like “Kem cho? Maja ma? (How are you? Good?)” or one-liners like “Tamne chinta karvanu zaroorat nathi, tamar bhai aavi gayo che, (You don’t need to worry, your brother has come).”