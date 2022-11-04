In 20 days from Himachal to Gujarat poll dates, a blitzkrieg of projects, promises

In the 20 days since October 14, when the Election Commission (EC) announced the Assembly election schedule for Himachal Pradesh but did not notify the Gujarat poll dates, the BJP government in Gujarat made announcements targeting a range of communities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spent five days in the state to inaugurate developmental projects worth thousands of crores. The Model Code of Conduct is enforced from the day of the announcement, after which no new decisions that could influence voters can be announced.

Also Read in Political Pulse | Over the years, falling seats, but nearly half the votes still for BJP in Gujarat

October 15

The Gujarat government formed a 10-member panel to look into issues of the Bharatiya Kishan Sangh, a BJP sister organisation, that has long been protesting over various issues concerning farmers.

October 17

The state government announced a 10 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) reduction on Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG); two free gas cylinders for 38 lakh beneficiaries under the Ujjavala Yojana; and said that about 823 vacant posts in the Forest Department would be filled.

October 18

Ahead of Diwali, the government declared it would distribute an additional 1 kg of sugar and 1 litre edible oil to the state’s 71 lakh card National Food Security Act card holders.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly elections: Battle of three

October 20

Modi inaugurated a Defence Expo and Mission Schools of Excellence in Gandhinagar. In Junagarh, he laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 4,155 crore.

October 21

Advertisement

The PM attended public events in Kevadia, to launch the LIFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative, and Tapi, where Modi announced projects worth Rs 2,192 crore.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that 18,000 acres of compensatory land, given to around 16,000 individuals affected by the Ukai Dam project in Tapi, will be converted from Old Tenure to New Tenure without charging any premium.

A health screening scheme for organised workers was announced and financial assistance to fishermen with outboard machine (OBM) boats was doubled.

Advertisement

Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that until Bhai Dooj on October 27, traffic police in the state would not penalise individuals for violating traffic rules, and give them a red rose instead.

October 28

Patel declared a Rs 630 crore relief package for farmers – said to benefit eight lakh of them – who sustained damages due to excessive rain in the 2022 kharif season.

October 29

At a Cabinet meeting, the state government decided to form a committee for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state. It handed over appointment letters to 13,000 recruits in panchayat and police departments and began purchasing soyabean, groundnut, moong and arhar at support price.

October 30 to November 1

On first day of a three-day tour, Modi laid the foundation stone for a Tata-Airbus manufacturing project. The suspension bridge in Morbi collapsed that evening, killing 135 people.

On October 31, Modi participated in the Ekta Divas programme at the Statue of Unity site, and inaugurated projects at Banaskantha district and Ahmedabad’s Asarva.

Advertisement

In Jambughoda of the Panchmahals district on November 1, he inaugurated projects worth Rs 885 crore. Modi went to Morbi later in the day.

October 3

Hours before the EC announced the schedule Thursday, Sanghavi announced a hike in the honorarium amount – from Rs 300 to Rs 450 – for soldiers belonging to the Home Guards and Gram Rakshak Dal cadre in the state.