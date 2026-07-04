‘I ignore all those who are gone’: Mamata targets rebels, sends message to Suvendu Adhikari

A day after rebel leaders “captured” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) headquarters in Kolkata and hours after senior party leader Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned, TMC supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee targeted party rebels in a video address, calling them traitors and stating she prefers workers over leaders.

In a Facebook live stream on Saturday, Mamata also labelled recent attacks against TMC leaders as “rashtriya santras (state-sponsored terrorism)” and reminded Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari that he was once with the TMC. Her video address comes at a time when Mamata is cornered politically, with rebels splitting the party in the Assembly and Parliament.

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“I don’t care. I ignore all those who are gone. To me, workers are more important than leaders. They are traitors. I ask such traitors, if you have the guts, go join the BJP. Do you think I am dead? That TMC workers are dead? Those who left had a lot of baggage and properties to save. We have a TMC family to save,” Mamata Banerjee said.

“They are trying to get the party symbol. They will never get it. Remember, you contested polls on a symbol that was signed by me. You contested on behalf of a party founded by me. Even if the Election Commission, which works for the BJP, gives them the symbol, we will fight. People are with us,” she added..

On the exit of former state party president and Cabinet minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who resigned from all party posts on Saturday and later met with rebel MLAs in the Assembly, the former CM said, “She told me a few days back she will resign. Before that, her son joined hands with (rebel MLAs). I don’t care.”

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“It has just been two months (since the Assembly elections). So little patience you have. You were MLAs and ministers for 15 years. You are rebels now. Why were you not rebels before the polls?” she added.

Mamata announced she will now oversee the Bengal unit of the TMC, taking over from Chandrima Bhattacharya, who was appointed to the post only a month ago.

“We will include Kunal Ghosh and Madan Mitra as two state general secretaries. I am the chairperson of the party, I will also look after the state,” said Mamata Banerjee.

On the rebel camp “capturing” the party headquarters, Mamata said, “We paid the rent for the building, which was Rs 1 lakh per month. Some people are saying they (rebels) had also signed the agreement. But that person was asked by the party to sign it. We have it on rent till October 2027. But (the rebels) came and locked it.” She added that her own home, at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street, would serve as the party headquarters from now on.

Highlighting what she called “rashtriya santras (state-sponsored terrorism)”, Mamata said party leaders and workers have been locked up in false cases. “Mahua (Moitra) has been attacked, Abhishek (Banerjee) has been attacked, Kalyan (Banerjee) faced attacks. Our workers were forced to leave their homes,” she said Mamata.

She also issued a message to CM Suvendu Adhikari. “You are the CM. But you were with the Congress. You were with TMC for 10 or 11 years. You were a TMC MLA and minister. You were ministers of irrigation and transport. You were in charge of six districts on behalf of the party. Don’t indulge in committing atrocities on our workers. One day, it may return to you. Every action has a reaction. Run the government properly,” she said.

Mamata targeted the BJP government over the Annapurna Yojana, earlier known as Lakshmir Bhandar, alleged over 1.5 crore women were wrongfully removed as beneficiaries. “Over 1.5 crore women who used to get Lakshmir Bhandar are now out of the list. In different places, hawkers are evicted. Livelihood of lakhs of people are now snatched,” said Mamata.

With Martyrs Day on July 21 approaching, Mamata called on party workers to commemorate deaths of protesting Congress workers in 1993. “Every year we commemorate July 21. This time, the police have issued prohibitory orders in central Kolkata. Will political parties not carry out their programmes? We have sought permission from the police, which they are not giving. But we will conduct our programme, even if standing on a rickshaw,” she said.

“I will tackle all odds with a smiling face. I know what struggle is and will continue it. I will live long and the struggle will go on,” Mamata said.