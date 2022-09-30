‘If you want status quo, go with Kharge, want change, come with me’: Shashi Tharoor

Having filed nomination papers for the post of Congress president, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor Friday framed the contest between him and party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge as a choice between “change” represented by him and continuation of status quo and business and usual by Kharge. While calling Kharge the Bhishma Pitamah of Congress, he said the veteran is seen as the candidate of continuity.

A bevy of top AICC leaders led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, A K Antony, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, several CWC members and AICC office bearers, including Ajay Maken and Tariq Anwar, signed as proposers on the three sets of nomination papers filed by Kharge, sending a clear signal that he is the unofficial establishment candidate.

On the leading lights of the G-23 backing Kharge, Tharoor said, “If 4-5 of them help Kharge, then I respect that. It is a good thing for Kharge. Four or five cannot decide for the 9,100-odd delegates who will take part in the voting process. They cannot even decide for the 23 how can they decide for 9,100-odd delegates.”

Tharoor said he is not surprised that the “establishment is rallying behind the status quo. If you want a status quo, you should vote for Kharge. If you want change and progress in the party with an eye to the rest of the 21st century, then I am hoping I will stand for the change,” Tharoor said after filing his nomination papers.

“I go by the assurances given to me by the party president and by other leaders, including the former president. They have made it very clear that as far as they are concerned, there is not and will not be an official candidate. Now, if appearances suggest otherwise, I think that one of the differences between the approach that has been adopted of a whole series of senior leaders going and in my case a whole series of ordinary party workers going it already tells you a story,” he added.

Arguing that Kharge will be seen as a candidate of continuity, he said “Do you want the continuation of the status quo, do you want the establishment to continue in this way then definitely you must vote for Mr Kharge,. Do you want change, do you empower the grassroots, do you want to give opportunities in the party’s lower levels, do you want to revitalise and re-energise the districts, the blocks, the states, rather than being a top heavy, inverted pyramid kind of organisation. If you want that then please consider voting for me.”

Tharoor filed five sets of nomination papers containing 50 signatures from delegates across 12 states. Some MPs like Karti Chidambaram, Pradyut Borodoloi and Mohammed Jawed too have signed his forms as proposers. He said, “The bulk of my signatures are from regular workers which reflect the extraordinarily wide range of support that has been extended to me.”

Before filing the nomination papers, Tharoor offered prayers at Rajghat and the Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Delhi. He then reached his party office amid drum beats and slogan shouting by his supporters.

While talking to the media, Tharoor spoke in Hindi, English and Malayalam, contrary to a popular opinion that only a Hindi speaking leader should head Congress.

Tharoor also released a manifesto on the steps to “rejuvenate the party, decentralise the organisation, reimagine the role of our headquarters in order to empower our grass root workers, to reiterate the core ideology of the party to broaden participation, to reinvigorate our election management to focus on youth, giving a bigger role for women, reaching out to industry and professionals who we need to take India forward in this country”.

Tharoor said he would not bow out of the race. “Why would I take the trouble to file the nomination today? Why would I welcome the support of so many workers; as I said 60 people from the country are supporting me. Why would I do that in order to withdraw? I will not let down the workers from around the country who have gone out of their way to extend their support to me. Some of them travelled long distances to give me their signatures. I am not going to disappoint them by pulling out,” Tharoor said.