I Hereby Declare: Shailesh Parmar aims to retain seat for third straight term

Shailesh Parmar, 53, is a Congress candidate from Danilimda in Ahmedabad district. He won the seat in 2012 and 2017 and is looking to retain it for the party for the third straight term. His sources of income are farming, green loan rent and construction, while his wife earns as a fashion designer.

Movable assets: Rs 1.09 crore (assets include that of his wife and two dependent children, and those under HUF account)

Immovable assets: Rs 31.54 crore (Includes two agricultural land parcels, two nonagricultural land parcels, and a residential premise)

Liabilities: None.

Criminal Cases: 2 (One is a criminal complaint of defamation before a Gandhinagar court; second is an FIR in Ahmedabad for alleged unlawful assembly. Trials pending.