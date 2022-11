Sagar Rabari, 51, an AAP candidate from Becharaji.

He is a former activist and has served as the president of Khedut Ekta Manch.

Movable assets: Rs 4.90 crore.

Immovable assets: Rs 85 lakh (including 7.86 acres of farm land in Dharoi in

Mehsana worth Rs 60 lakh)

Liabilities: None

Criminal cases: None