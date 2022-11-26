scorecardresearch
I Hereby Declare: Ramandhula Bhai Patel’s movable assets worth Rs 26.52 crore

His immovable assets is Rs 69.15 crores including, agricultural land in Mehsana, nonagricultural land, four commercial cars and partial ownership of three tractor showrooms.

Ramandhula Bhai Patel. (Express photo)

Ramandhula Bhai Patel, 64, is a BJP candidate from Vijapur. Patel owns automobile companies (Starline Cars and Starline Tractors). He is also the chairman of the Vijapur Agricultural Produce and Livestock Market (APMC).

Movable assets: (including wife’s) Rs 26.52 crore, including a Mercedes Benz car worth Rs 31.5 lakh.

Liabilities: Rs 20.41 crores

Criminal cases: None

