I Hereby Declare: Ramandhula Bhai Patel’s movable assets worth Rs 26.52 crore

Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Ramandhula Bhai Patel, 64, is a BJP candidate from Vijapur. Patel owns automobile companies (Starline Cars and Starline Tractors). He is also the chairman of the Vijapur Agricultural Produce and Livestock Market (APMC).
Movable assets: (including wife’s) Rs 26.52 crore, including a Mercedes Benz car worth Rs 31.5 lakh.
Immovable assets: (including wife’s): Rs 69.15 crores including, agricultural land in Mehsana, nonagricultural land, four commercial cars and partial ownership of three tractor showrooms.
Liabilities: Rs 20.41 crores
Criminal cases: None