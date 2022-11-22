scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

I Hereby Declare: Purshottam Solanki lists liabilities worth Rs 8.93 crore

A former fisheries minister in the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi's government, he was accused of a Rs 400 crores fisheries scam in 2008.

He has listed his profession as a farmer and developer.

Purshottam Solanki, 61, is a BJP candidate from Bhavnagar (Rural).

A former fisheries minister in the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi’s government, he was accused of a Rs 400 crores fisheries scam in 2008.

He has listed his profession as a farmer and developer.

Movable assets: (includinghiswife’s) Rs 9.74 crore (Including 1.4 kg gold and Rs 1.5 crores in bank account and a separate election account with Rs 500 balance.

Immovable assets (includinghiswife’s): Rs 43.77 crore.

Liabilities: Rs 8.93 crore.

Criminal cases: Three, including a corruption case in Gandhinagar. Two cheating cases in Mumbai.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 07:59:56 am
