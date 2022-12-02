I Hereby Declare: Latubhai Chandabhai Parghi has movable assets worth Rs 74.58 lakh

Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Latubhai Chandabhai Parghi has declared agriculture, business as sources of income.
Movable assets (with wife): Rs 74.58 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 4.86 crore, including land and a residential plot
Liabilities: None
Criminal cases: 1. Trial is pending
Education: Class 9 pass
Meanwhile, 52-year-old Maheshbhai Bhuriya is a BJP candidate from Jhalod. The BJP won the seat last in 2002.
Movable assets (with wife, three dependent children and a daughter-in-law): Rs 65.25 lakh
Immovable assets (with wife): Rs 1.96 crore, including land, godowns
Liabilities: Rs 27.21 lakh
Criminal cases: Three. All cases pending
Education: Class 12 pass