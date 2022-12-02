scorecardresearch
I Hereby Declare: Latubhai Chandabhai Parghi has movable assets worth Rs 74.58 lakh

Latubhai Chandabhai Parghi is a 55-year-old BJP candidate from Danta, a Cong stronghold

Latubhai Chandabhai Parghi

Latubhai Chandabhai Parghi has declared agriculture, business as sources of income.

Movable assets (with wife): Rs 74.58 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4.86 crore, including land and a residential plot

Liabilities: None

Criminal cases: 1. Trial is pending

Education: Class 9 pass

Meanwhile, 52-year-old Maheshbhai Bhuriya is a BJP candidate from Jhalod. The BJP won the seat last in 2002.

Movable assets (with wife, three dependent children and a daughter-in-law): Rs 65.25 lakh

Immovable assets (with wife): Rs 1.96 crore, including land, godowns

Liabilities: Rs 27.21 lakh

Criminal cases: Three. All cases pending

Education: Class 12 pass

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 02:12:49 pm
