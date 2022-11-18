I Hereby Declare: Jignesh Mevani’s wealth and assets

Friday, Nov 18, 2022
A youth leader, who was elected as an Independent from Vadgam in 2017, is contesting on a Congress ticket now. He is an advocate by profession.
Movable assets: Rs 35.48 lakh
(including cash, bank deposits and insurance policies; no gold or vehicle)
Immovable assets: None
Liabilities: None
Criminal cases: Nine cases, including one in Karnataka, which was later quashed by the Karnataka HC. He was convicted in two cases in 2022 –and sentenced to six months and three months – pertaining to Unlawful Assembly. The appeal against both cases are pending.