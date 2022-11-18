scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

I Hereby Declare: Jignesh Mevani’s wealth and assets

Mevani is an advocate by profession.

Jignesh Mevani (File)

A youth leader, who was elected as an Independent from Vadgam in 2017, is contesting on a Congress ticket now. He is an advocate by profession.

Movable assets: Rs 35.48 lakh

(including cash, bank deposits and insurance policies; no gold or vehicle)

Immovable assets: None

Liabilities: None

Criminal cases: Nine cases, including one in Karnataka, which was later quashed by the Karnataka HC. He was convicted in two cases in 2022 –and sentenced to six months and three months – pertaining to Unlawful Assembly. The appeal against both cases are pending.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 12:48:20 pm
