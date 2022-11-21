I Hereby Declare: JD(U)’s Imtiaz Khan Pathan to contest from Bapunagar

Imtiaz Khan Pathan, 45, will be contesting on a JD(U) ticket from Bapunagar in Ahmedabad.

He is a key witness of the Gulberg society massacre during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

He contested from Kheda on Apna Desh Party ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Pathan joined the AIMIM but resigned saying the party refused to field him.

Movable assets: (including spouse’s) Rs 96,000 (including two-wheeler worth Rs 56,000)

Immovable assets: None

Liabilities: None

Profession: Daily wagelabourer

Criminal cases: None