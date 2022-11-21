scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

I Hereby Declare: JD(U)’s Imtiaz Khan Pathan to contest from Bapunagar

He is a key witness of the Gulberg society massacre during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Pathan joined the AIMIM but resigned saying the party refused to field him. (ECI website)

Imtiaz Khan Pathan, 45, will be contesting on a JD(U) ticket from Bapunagar in Ahmedabad.

He contested from Kheda on Apna Desh Party ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Movable assets: (including spouse’s) Rs 96,000 (including two-wheeler worth Rs 56,000)

Immovable assets: None

Liabilities: None

Profession: Daily wagelabourer

Criminal cases: None

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 08:59:12 am
Live Blog

