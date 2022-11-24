I Hereby Declare: Jayesh Radadiya lists movable assets worth Rs 21.03 crore

Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Jayeshradadiya, 41, is a BJP candidate of Jetpur. He won on a Congress ticket in 2012; joined the BJP in 2013 and served as a minister in the Vijay Rupani government.
He has declared agriculture, social service and business as sources of income.
Movable assets: Rs 21.03 crore, including Rs 30.89 lakh in cash.
Immovable assets: Rs 12.06 crore, including agricultural land in Surat, Rajkot, Junagadh, and non-agricultural land in Rajkot.
Liabilities: Rs 18.32crore
Criminal cases: None