Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

I Hereby Declare: Jayesh Radadiya lists movable assets worth Rs 21.03 crore

He has declared agriculture, social service and business as sources of income.

Jayesh Radadiya. (File)

Jayeshradadiya, 41, is a BJP candidate of Jetpur. He won on a Congress ticket in 2012; joined the BJP in 2013 and served as a minister in the Vijay Rupani government.

Movable assets: Rs 21.03 crore, including Rs 30.89 lakh in cash.

Immovable assets: Rs 12.06 crore, including agricultural land in Surat, Rajkot, Junagadh, and non-agricultural land in Rajkot.

Liabilities: Rs 18.32crore

Criminal cases: None

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 07:32:06 am
