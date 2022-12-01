scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

I Hereby Declare: Jagdish Vishwakarma has movable assets worth Rs 8.64 crore

Jagdish Vishwakarma is a MoS and has listed agriculture, business, MLA salary and interest earned as sources of income.

Jagdish Vishwakarma, 49, is the BJP candidate from Nikol. (Twitter/@MLAJagdish)

Jagdish Vishwakarma, 49, is the BJP candidate from Nikol. He won the seat in 2017. Vishwakarma is a MoS and has listed agriculture, business, MLA salary and interest earned as sources of income.

Movable assets: Rs 8.64 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 20.42 crore, including parcels of agricultural and non-agricultural land

Liabilities: Rs 2.29 crore

Criminal cases: None

***

Ashvin Kotval, 58, is the BJP’s candidate from Khedbrahma. He won the seat in 2017 on a Congress ticket. Kotval has listed agriculture as his source of income .

Movable assets (with wife and dependent daughter): Rs 70.11 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 97 lakh, including an agricultural land parcel and a residential plot

Liabilities: Rs 18.28 lakh

Criminal cases: None

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 10:53:14 am
