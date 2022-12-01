I Hereby Declare: Jagdish Vishwakarma has movable assets worth Rs 8.64 crore

Jagdish Vishwakarma, 49, is the BJP candidate from Nikol. He won the seat in 2017. Vishwakarma is a MoS and has listed agriculture, business, MLA salary and interest earned as sources of income.
Movable assets: Rs 8.64 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 20.42 crore, including parcels of agricultural and non-agricultural land
Liabilities: Rs 2.29 crore
Criminal cases: None
Ashvin Kotval, 58, is the BJP’s candidate from Khedbrahma. He won the seat in 2017 on a Congress ticket. Kotval has listed agriculture as his source of income .
Movable assets (with wife and dependent daughter): Rs 70.11 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 97 lakh, including an agricultural land parcel and a residential plot
Liabilities: Rs 18.28 lakh
Criminal cases: None